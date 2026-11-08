Newsom’s death row commutations spark DA revolt; prosecutors warn of legal fight

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Prosecutors say the blanket commutation overrides jury verdicts, defies voters and violates victims’ rights under California’s Marsy’s Law

At least a dozen California district attorneys are publicly condemning Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to commute all 548 death sentences in the state, arguing the sweeping move overrides juries, disregards victims’ families and defies the will of state voters.

Newsom announced the plan Thursday, saying state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California’s values. The move would convert the sentences to life without parole, though 382 cases still require approval from at least four California Supreme Court justices, according to The Associated Press.

In response, prosecuting attorneys across California have raised concerns about victims’ rights, the governor’s constitutional authority and the role of the California Supreme Court in reviewing hundreds of the commutations.

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“Justice requires case-by-case consideration, not one-size-fits-all decisions,” Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho said in response to Newsom’s action.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer described the move as “mercy for the wolves” that inflicts “the ultimate act of cruelty on the sheep.”

Spitzer noted that regulations implemented by California’s Board of Parole Hearings on Oct. 1 allow thousands of prisoners serving life without parole to become eligible for parole, arguing that Newsom’s latest death row commutations could put these inmates “one step closer” to release. Newsom’s office says, however, that the affected prisoners will remain in prison and are not eligible for release.

“The governor is attempting to appear courageous with this decision. He is not courageous. His commutations are solely based upon power and political aspirations,” added San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson, who accused Newsom of caring more about politics than people.

“Courage would require speaking with crime victims and the surviving family members of the people murdered by these death row inmates.”

Anderson cited the case of Kevin Cooper, a California death row inmate convicted of killing Josh Ryen’s parents and sister and Ryen’s friend, Chris Hughes, and leaving Ryen for dead.

Anderson said Newsom did not contact Ryen or Hughes’ mother, Mary Ann Hughes, to ask their views on a possible commutation, and Ryen has never received a call from the governor.

“Courage would require the governor to follow Marsy’s Law, California’s constitutional rights belonging to victims of crime,” Anderson continued. “He has not. I am not aware of any victims’ family members receiving notice of these commutations from the governor.”

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