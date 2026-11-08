Nithya Raman to Take Charge in LA Amid Homeless Crisis and Political Division

She now has to show she can lead.

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As mayor-elect following a stunning upset, Raman will need to navigate political rifts in balkanized City Hall while taking on an array of problems that have defied her predecessors, including a long-running homeless crisis , an exodus of Hollywood jobs and boundless miles of crumbling streets and sidewalks — all with a strained budget.

Appearing before reporters Thursday for the first time as mayor-elect, Raman was succinct about her agenda.

“Homelessness, housing costs and public safety,” she said. “These will have to be the priorities that I take on in the city.”

Even after the campaign, the millennial, India-born Raman will be a new face to many Angelenos in a city that tends to shrug at local politics. But how she governs the nation’s second most populous city will be closely watched nationally, especially as she prepares to welcome the world to LA for the 2028 Olympics .

When she takes office in mid-December, Raman will join the vanguard of democratic socialists in municipal government that includes Zohran Mamdani in New York and Katie Wilson in Seattle. Janeese Lewis George was elected Tuesday as mayor of Washington, D.C.

While she is expected to steer the city to the political left, she has been outspoken about her willingness to break from the Democratic Socialists of America when she believes their agenda conflicts with interests of the city. “My independence will always be paramount,” Raman said at a candidate forum in September.

At a time when the Democratic Party has been deeply divided over the war in Gaza and aid to Israel, Raman has faced questions about her interview with progressive commentator Hasan Piker last spring in which she responded “I do, yes,” when asked if she believed Israel had committed genocide. At a forum co-hosted by the Jewish Federation Los Angeles, she said she recognized genocide is “a deeply painful word” but said she was compelled to speak out after seeing images of “the targeting of hospitals, the deaths of children,” prompting murmurs in the audience.

At the same time, she faced pushback from within the DSA, where some believed her positions on Israel was not sufficiently tough.

After her surprise win, the federation called on Raman to “rebuild trust with Jewish Angelenos that was strained during the campaign.”

A win for democratic socialists without Mamdani star power

To Occidental College political scientist Caroline Heldman, Raman needs to propose concrete solutions to address the day-to-day headaches that frame life in LA, whether potholes or thousands of broken streetlights or clearing homeless encampments.