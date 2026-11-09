‘Soul-hurting pain’: Victims’ families enraged at Newsom’s death row decision

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They’ve lived through the worst horrors a family can endure, and they were promised their murdered loved ones would receive justice through an execution.

They suffered through years, if not decades, of appeals and hearings where they were forced to hear the stories of their loved ones’ violent deaths graphically retold again and again.

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They watched courts — and then Gov. Gavin Newsom — suspend executions. The last one was carried out in 2006, before he was elected, despite California voters repeatedly reaffirming their support for the death penalty over the past 50 years.

And then on Thursday, they learned that Newsom, in one of his final acts as governor, had commuted the death sentences to life in prison for each of the 548 murderers on death row.

“These are not just numbers on a legal document,” said Sandy Friend, whose eight-year-old son was raped, tortured and murdered by a man facing a death sentence. “Each case has a family left behind. Each case has a story of a horrific, violent end to someone’s loved one. To wipe all of that away with one stroke of a pen, without looking at the details or looking into the eyes of the families, was completely unthinkable.”

Newsom in an open letter about the commutations said the decision was among the most difficult of his career, “not because I doubt its necessity for our state but because I know its announcement may surface excruciating memories for victims’ families.”

The California Supreme Court will have to sign off on the commutations for around 400 of the prisoners who were convicted of multiple felonies.

After Newsom’s announcement, CalMatters spoke with Friend and two others whose loved ones were victims of California killers sentenced to death.

Their reactions ranged from acceptance to fury.

A little boy’s mother feels ‘soul-hurting pain’

On May 16, 1996, eight-year-old Michael Lyons was walking home from his Yuba City elementary school when Robert Boyd Rhoades grabbed him and drove him to a secluded spot along the Feather River.

Rhoades raped and tortured the boy for the next 10 hours.

When detectives found his body, it was naked from the waist down, his Batman shirt pulled over his head. He’d been cut and stabbed 70 to 80 times, according to Friend, the boy’s mother.

When Friend went to see his body, investigators would only let her see his face and one hand.

“I could see those scrape marks — those knife wounds — across his little face,” she wrote in an essay posted on the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation’s website. “That image will forever be the last image of his beautiful face I would ever see.”

In text messages Friday with CalMatters, Friend called Newsom’s decision a betrayal of everything she and other victims’ families have gone through.

“I feel a deep, soul-hurting pain and an angry, screaming feeling inside,” she said. “We fought for justice, and now one man has swiped away these monsters’ true sentences in one moment, just like the monsters who took our loved ones’ voices and silenced our loved ones.”

Friend said she is worried that Rhoades may some day walk free, despite Newsom’s insistence that these murderers never will.

Recent experience makes her believe those concerns are valid.

It was only last December that Rhoades, now 73, had his most recent effort to lower his sentence rejected.

Click here to read the full article in CalMatters