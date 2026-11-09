While Gov-Elect Becerra Dodges Policy Questions, His Acceptance Speech Was More Telling

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It appears that Becerra is here to finish off suicidal California

Acceptance speeches are telling, and what was spoken by Governor-elect Xavier Becerra stood out on Tuesday evening.

His opening made clear what his priorities are – believe him:

“What a great night to be a Californian. What a great night to be an American—to be the son of immigrants, from a union household, to be standing in victory with all of you. Now, I’m not going to sugarcoat it. These past two years have been tough: higher prices, more wars, corruption, and lawlessness. But we hung in there, fought back. It felt like Mission: Impossible. We knew it was mission necessary.”

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“the son of immigrants”

“from a union household”

“These past two years have been tough: higher prices, more wars, corruption, and lawlessness” referring to the Trump administration, rather than California’s plight under Gov. Newsom.

“And tonight, sisters and brothers, because of your tireless work, we can proudly utter the inspiring battle cry of our beloved and departed sister and warrior, Dolores Huerta: Sí, se puede. Yes, we can. Yes, we did. We fought and we won.”

“Sí, se puede” – or Si, se pwadway, as former First Lady Jill Biden butchered the phrase:

“Sí, se puede” is the rally cry of the United Farm Workers, and has since been taken up by other activist groups. UFW co-founder Dolores Huerta created the phrase in 1972 during César Chávez’s 25-day fast in Phoenix, Arizona.

Becerra is thanking the UFW for their backing. Who knows how he will reward them.

“I ran to make a difference—for anyone and everyone who calls California home, whether you voted for me or not. For the next construction worker and clerical worker who want to buy their own home. For the first-generation college student studying to follow Carolina’s footsteps and become a doctor. For the go-getter with a big idea but little capital to start a business. For the family with a medical emergency and a rent payment facing the prospect of homelessness.”

“For the first-generation college student” – what about all of California’s college students. There are about 2.49 million students enrolled in California colleges. The University of California system has a notably higher percentage of “first-generation students” compared to community colleges – some say about 40%. And that is because California taxpayers subsidize their tuition.

Eligible illegal immigrant students in California receive in-state tuition rates and state-funded financial aid – grants, fee waivers, and loans – paid for by California taxpayers, according to the California Student Aid Commission.

There are roughly 100,000–103,000 illegal immigrant students enrolled in California higher education – the largest share of any state, but a fraction of all college students.

“So let me say to those in power who traffic in division and disinformation: there is no American greatness without California. And there is no California without our diverse communities. Diversity is not our shortcoming. It’s our superpower.”

No, diversity is not our superpower, nor is it our strength.

As the British historian Arnold Toynbee said, “Civilizations die from suicide, not by murder.” “But the people selling diversity know that,” the Heritage Foundation‘s Mike Gonzalez explains.

“They champion diversity not because it is a societal bonding agent but because it is the opposite. A culture made up of discordant groups with little in common—neither religion, habits, nor, especially, language—is no culture. Without these sinews tying it together, a body cannot rouse itself and undertake common endeavors,” Gonzalez concludes.

Our superpower should be assimilation and immersion. Borders, Language, Culture is Michael Savage’s long-time maxim, and the three pillars that define a nation.

“The diversity crowd upended that system because it did not like the society that existed, the one that had grown over time. They know that Toynbee was right, and they wanted to assist with the suicide,” Gonzalez says.

It appears that Becerra is here to finish off suicidal California.

Becerra’s First Press Conference

Following his anticipated win as California’s next governor, Governor-Elect Xavier Becerra held a press conference Thursday to share how he will approach the Governor’s office. The Globe notably, did not receive advance notice of this press conference even though I hold State Capitol-issued press credentials.

The Becerra press team has me on their list as I received their announcement late Tuesday announcing Becerra’s win:

So this is how we are starting off?

Joined at the press conference by Senate President pro Tem Monique Limón and Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, Becerra said he met with the leaders earlier to discuss legislative priorities and other issues.

“The three Democrats presented a united front on affordability, though Becerra offered few specifics about how he would deliver relief on housing, health care and energy,” Josh Koehn with the California Post reported. “The public made it very clear we should be focused on job one, two, and three, and that is cost of living, cost of living, cost of living,” he said.

Asked whether that could include cutting taxes, Becerra fudged, and instead suggested that wealthy Californians should pay a higher tax rate than they currently pay.

“I think everything should be on the table,” Becerra said.

“If you’re paying at a tax rate in California that’s lower than the tax rate of a teacher, a firefighter, a nurse, a police officer, and you’re making way more money than they are, in my book, you’re not paying your fair share,” Becerra said.

“You want me to make a commitment to families without knowing what the budget will be, without knowing where the votes are, and that’s just playing politics the wrong way,” Becerra said.

Click here to read the full article in the California Globe