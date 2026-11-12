Republican Hoover concedes Sacramento-area Assembly seat to Democratic challenger

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Assemblymember Josh Hoover, R-Folsom, on Tuesday conceded to his Democratic challenger Amy Slavensky in the race for a Sacramento County statehouse seat. Hoover had declined to concede Friday after Slavensky declared victory for the 7th Assembly District. His concession came after Sacramento County released its latest vote totals.

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Slavensky had 53.2% of the vote as of Tuesday afternoon. “I just called my opponent to congratulate her on her victory,” Hoover said on X. “While there are still many ballots left to count, our team no longer sees a viable path to closing the gap like we did when we flipped this seat in 2022.” Hoover said it has been the “honor of a lifetime” to serve the area in district — which includes Folsom, Fair Oaks and Rancho Cordova — in the Assembly.

The seat was one Democrats were eager to wrestle back. Slavensky will be part of what is expected to be a widening Democratic supermajority in the Legislature. She has worked 40 years in California public schools as a teacher, principal and superintendent, according to her campaign website.

She said her campaign knocked on over 16,700 doors, engaged 400 volunteers and sent 150,000 texts. “I thank the hundreds of volunteers and small dollar donors who made this possible, and an incredible team who believed in the campaign from day 1,” she said in her victory declaration Friday. “No victory happens alone.”

Click here to read the full article at the Sacramento Bee