A storm is brewing for Becerra’s first budget

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TROUBLING FORECAST: Winter is approaching, and for months, public officials and scientists have been sounding the alarm that a record-breaking “super” El Niño is likely to wreak havoc across California. Some experts say that the winter storms could cost the state billions.

The looming financial risks are setting up a potential conflict between California and the federal government, which could trigger a politically perilous early test for Gov.-elect Xavier Becerra.

“Whatever happens in Washington could have a significant impact on our budget here in California,” Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, who chairs the Assembly’s budget committee, said.

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Last month, FEMA Administrator Cameron Hamilton told state officials that they must increase their financial reserves and emergency capabilities to handle most disasters on their own, without federal help.

Lawmakers and legislative staffers tasked with putting together California’s 2027 budget worry that uncertainty over federal disaster aid adds unknowns into the mix that could further exacerbate California’s deficit.

Rachel Ehlers, a fiscal and policy analyst with the Legislative Analyst’s Office, said that the state expects to have “multi-billion-dollar structural operating deficits” in the state budget for the next few years. “If the state has to spend a lot of money on disaster response and recovery, then that compounds the budget problems the state is already facing,” she said.

Outgoing Gov. Gavin Newsom has already made multiple emergency proclamations over the past few months, forcing California to dig deep into its pockets to fortify itself against the predicted severe weather.

The state has amassed billions of dollars in a rainy day fund for disaster costs, and Proposition 2, a measure that will double the maximum amount that can be set aside in the fund, passed last week. The question now is if the state will get that money back, as it historically would.

Though the Trump administration has been signaling for some time that it plans to shift disaster responsibilities to states, there’s a lot that’s still unknown, and some legislative advisers see the threat of federal aid being denied as a black hole for the state and local budgets.

“In terms of money, we can pay what we need to pay. But our biggest concern is if we’re ever going to get reimbursed from the feds in their traditional role,” Assembly Budget Adviser Jason Sisney said. “Historically, state and local governments have fronted the money with a fair degree of confidence that federal aid would work as it usually has, which I don’t think we have anymore.”

Some state officials still have hope that things could shift their way, though. Gabriel and state Sen. John Laird, who chairs the Senate’s budget committee, see Democrats’ strong performance in the midterms as a sign that California could potentially fight the denial of FEMA funds.

“The fact that disaster aid could become politicized is just really not where we should be as a nation,” Gabriel said. “We’re hopeful that with a stronger and larger Democratic caucus in Congress that they’re going to be able to make sure California gets any reimbursement and any disaster aid that we would be entitled to.”

Craig Fugate, who served as the FEMA administrator under President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017, is more skeptical that the blue wave will slow or halt Trump’s overhaul of disaster aid. “Congress doesn’t declare disasters, the president does. So people can hope, but the statute’s not changed. It gives the president full discretionary authority,” he said.

Beyond the uncertainty of federal aid, severe winter storms could also force Becerra to make a tricky decision in his first few weeks in office about whether to keep or delay California’s state and personal income tax filing deadlines. What he decides could have a major impact on 2027 state revenue estimates that lawmakers and staffers rely on to finalize the budget.

In 2023, an atmospheric river brought heavy rains and flooding that triggered extensive damage across the state. In response, the Internal Revenue Service extended federal tax payment and filing deadlines by a few months for residents in most of California’s counties.

Because of the delay, the Legislature didn’t know how much money was coming into the state during the key time period when it needed to plan for the next year’s budget. “It just messed up the whole system,” Sisney said. “The IRS delay was shocking and unprecedented in scale.”

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