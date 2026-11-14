Garofoli: Democrats won in a wave 20 years ago promising to end a war. Here’s what is different this time

Democrats have lived this scenario before.
Two decades ago, Democrats retook the House, flipping 31 seats by riding a wave election driven by voter anger over an unpopular president and war, and installed a ceiling-shattering legislator — Nancy Pelosi — as speaker. But soon after the newly elected Democrats arrived in Washington, they realized it wouldn’t be as easy or quick to end the war in Iraq as they told voters. The carnage ultimately dragged on for five more years.
Yet it still won’t be easy. The lesson for this new Congress is the “political reality that imposing restraints on presidential military authority was easier to advocate than achieve,” said John Lawrence, who was Pelosi’s chief of staff then.
One challenge back then came from anti-war groups such as Code Pink, whose demonstrations helped Democrats win in 2006 by turning public opinion against President George W. Bush, then turned against Democrats after they couldn’t quickly stop the war. After a four-month vigil outside the White House didn’t move Bush, Code Pink activists camped outside of Pelosi’s Pacific Heights mansion.
Congressional Democrats are hoping to avoid the same thing happening after this wave election, but similar challenges remain — namely, they have to hurdle a wounded Republican president with veto power, and anti-war activists are ready to pounce if they fail. Rep. John Garamendi, D- Fairfield, the most senior of the six Californians on the House Armed Services Committee, said “the biggest challenge is Trump.”
“Tell me where his ego is when he wakes up tomorrow morning,” Garamendi said. “I just don’t know.”
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