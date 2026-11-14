Garofoli: Democrats won in a wave 20 years ago promising to end a war. Here’s what is different this time

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Democrats have lived this scenario before.

Two decades ago, Democrats retook the House, flipping 31 seats by riding a wave election driven by voter anger over an unpopular president and war, and installed a ceiling-shattering legislator — Nancy Pelosi — as speaker. But soon after the newly elected Democrats arrived in Washington, they realized it wouldn’t be as easy or quick to end the war in Iraq as they told voters. The carnage ultimately dragged on for five more years.

But this time, Democrats and anti-war activists say ending an unpopular war that hasn’t been approved by Congress promises to be quicker. The war is almost universally loathed, there are fewer American soldiers deployed overseas to inspire hesitation for cutting off funding to Americans in combat, and support for Israel has plummeted.