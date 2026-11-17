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Newsom is a one-man tsunami and ‘deceiver-in-chief’

I was asked last week on a podcast what I think California Governor Gavin Newsom’s legacy will be.

My gut reaction was that his political calculations and irresponsible, self-serving policy decisions are dark, and hurt a lot of Californians, while helping his friends and special interest groups. Here is why:

Newsom’s homelessness/housing-for-all policy, COVID school closures and restrictions, continued high-speed rail spending, energy mandates that drove up costs, and large-scale spending and budget mismanagement, including Medi-Cal expansion and unemployment fraud, mass commutations and prison closures – are all documented in state audits, LAO reports, and state data.

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Death Row Commutations

Newsom’s announcement last week that he is commuting the death sentences of all 548 convicts on California’s death row, to life in prison without the possibility of parole, shocked Californians, and especially victims’ families. Just like that, “One man, one governor, 548 death sentences,”said former Sacramento County District Attorney, and CJLF CEO Anne Marie Schubert. Newsom’s unilateral override sidelines victims and undermines jury verdicts and court judgments, Schubert said.

After running for governor on a vow to uphold California voters’ support of the death penalty, Gov. Newsom announced in March 2019, shortly after taking office, that he would grant reprieves for all death penalty murderers on California’s death row. He called the death penalty “ineffective, irreversible and immoral.”

“We cannot advance the death penalty in an effort to soften the blow of what happens to these victims,” Newsom said. “If someone kills, we do not kill. We’re better than that,” the Globe reported in 2019.

Newsom’s announcement disregards voter will, as Californians rejected death-penalty repeal measures, Prop 34 in 2012, and Prop 62 in 2016, while approving reforms, Prop 66, to expedite the process and the executions of the inmates currently sitting on death row. Newsom supported the failed initiative to repeal the death penalty.

Additionally, LWOP is not necessarily permanent, because legislatures can later change rules, as the California Legislature did. And Gavin Newsom knows this. It’s pure evil.

Gross Spending, Budget Bloat

In 2022, California Governor Gavin Newsom boasted that the state had a $97.5 billion surplus, proclaiming “No other state in American history has ever experienced a surplus as large as this.”

The “surplus” was based on overly optimistic revenue projections, and while most discretionary spending was framed as one-time, the episode still drove higher ongoing costs and later structural deficits

The “surplus” was also more than the total 2020 spending for 47 states. Markedly higher taxes on wealthier citizens and businesses largely accounted for the “surplus” during 2021-22 and Newsom’s statewide Covid lockdowns. Capital Gains taxes brought in $291 billion in revenue alone in 2021.

With so much coming in, Newsom proposed that over 90% of the surplus should go to one-time only spending items.

However, he and the Legislature immediately increased spending, but not on one-time items – they extended Medi-Cal health benefits to illegal immigrants.

Newsom’s free healthcare for illegal immigrants drove Medi-Cal to insolvency, the Globe reported. California’s Medi-Cal system was bankrupted by the governor, who expanded it to provide free medical care to millions of people in the state illegally, while California taxpayers were not only on the hook for the bill, but waiting in long lines for the medical care they have to pay for.

But that cost $6-billion more than Newsom estimated, and state Auditor Grant Parks, in a recent report, said the Department of Health Care Services has failed to stop pervasive abuse and fraud in Medi-Cal.

Eventually, Newsom’s administration acknowledged that the phantom surplus resulted from a $165 billion error in estimating future revenue. The state is left with a “structural deficit” that’s expected to remain at least through the next governor’s first term, Dan Walters reported.

The entire California annual budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 is approximately $495.6 billion, including a projected $20 to $35 billion deficit, marking a continuation of significant financial difficulties in the state. Newsom’s spending has exploded during his governorship, far outstripping stagnant population growth, Dan Walters reported earlier in the year. “In the seven budgets Newsom has signed, beginning with 2019-20, and the eighth one he has proposed, revenues have increased by 60%, mostly from taxes that tapped into a 48% increase in Californians’ personal income during the period. Total spending, however, jumped 72%, from $203 billion to $349 billion.”

Newsom the elitist

The company managing Governor Newsom’s vineyard employs illegal immigrants, we learned last week in an exposé by Chris Rufo at City Journal. Rufo reports the PlumpJack Collection of Wineries Newsom co-founded and in which he retains a financial stake, purchased the 129-acre Oso Vineyard in Napa’s Pope Valley in 2022 for $14.5 million. PlumpJack’s holdings total more than 400 acres in the county.

“For years, Newsom’s business has contracted the services of a vineyard management company with a long history of employing illegal labor. And as governor, Newsom has leveraged tax dollars to facilitate the presence of illegal immigrants in California, which, in turn, helps prop up the struggling Napa wine industry from which he profits.”

PlumpJack contracts Renteria Vineyard Management (RVM), founded by Salvador Renteri, who arrived illegally from Mexico in the 1960s, and run by his son Oscar, to handle field operations at Oso. RVM manages thousands of acres and hundreds of seasonal workers and is not listed in E-Verify.

Tax returns for Newsom and his wife showed at least $11 million in income from 2019–2024, much of it tied to wineries and related businesses, despite the “blind trust” Newsom repeatedly says his businesses are in.

Adding insult to injury, in 2025, California’s Medi-Cal system was bankrupted by the governor, who expanded it to provide free medical care to millions of people in the state illegally, while California taxpayers were not only on the hook for the bill, but waiting in long lines for the medical care they have to pay for, the Globe reported.

So while his wineries were hiring illegal immigrants, Newsom expanded Medi-Cal to cover their health care, and taxpayers would pay for it.

Chris Rufo’s deep dive into California’s welfare system exposed, “California runs the nation’s largest welfare system, devoting more than $180 billion annually to food, health care, and other programs for the poor and downtrodden. Rufo found that California’s welfare system serves “large numbers of illegal immigrants. Today, California oversees a shadow welfare system that allows noncitizens to receive health care, rental assistance, college grants, tax credits, low-cost car insurance, and even smartphones on the taxpayers’ dime.”

More Newsom Hypocrisy

Stay home. Close your business. Avoid family and friends. Keep your kids home. No socializing. Wear a mask at all times. Those were COVID orders from Gov. Newsom and California’s political class to the state’s residents. And keep your “non-essential” business closed. The lockdowns were ordered March 4, 2020 and lasted to February 28, 2023.

Gov. Gavin Newsom was caught dining in Nov. 2020 in Napa Valley at a large dinner party at the French Laundry, violating his own COVID stay-at-home orders, and he was maskless, despite his own restrictions to the 40 million California residents. And it wasn’t a birthday party for one of his children’s friends, the party was for Jason Kinney, a 20+-year friend and political consultant to Newsom, at the famed Michelin-starred restaurant, The French Laundry in Yountville, California Globe reported.

Gavin Newsom is good to his friends: He exempted billionaire buddy Greg Flynn from California’s $20 minimum wage law. Billionaire Flynn owns more than two dozen Panera Bread locations in California, as well as Applebee’s, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and Wendy’s, the Globe reported. And Flynn has contributed at least $164,800 to Newsom’s political campaigns, the New York Post reported.

While teens, children and even toddlers were still being forced to wear masks all day long in schools throughout the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom and several of the state’s Mayors were seen and photographed at the NFC Championship game in January 2022 in Los Angeles without masks on, among 80,000 screaming fans. In fact, masks were not evident on anyone in the stands.

Gov. Gavin Newsom extended California’s State of emergency in 2021, and then went on vacation in Mexico, and then on a book tour for his children’s book. We asked, “Gov. Newsom and State Lawmakers Obviously Don’t Feel Threatened by COVID; Why Should Anyone Else?”

Newsom the Abortion Ghoul

Gov. Gavin Newsom and the State Legislature authorized taxpayer funds to help out-of-state residents obtain abortions. The Governor who shut down California’s beaches and legendary tourist attractions, churches, bars and restaurants as a response to the COVID pandemic, effectively killing off many businesses and the tourism industry, saw fit to instead promote abortion tourism, inviting tourists to visit California and get an abortion if their own state has abortion restrictions.

Gov. Newsom also authorized the creation of The California Future of Abortion Council in September 2021. The goal of the California Future of Abortion Council was to make California an Abortion Sanctuary State.

The California Assembly and the Senate voted in 2022 to mandate all private and public health insurance plans cover abortions with no co-pays or deductibles under SB 245, by Sen. Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach), the Globe reported. With at least 26 states considering a ban on abortions, or late term abortions, reports indicate that California could see a dramatic 3,000% increase of people traveling into California for abortions.

Click here to read the full article in the California Globe