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Las Vegas agents recorded 479 violent-crime arrests last year and a 1,600% increase in fentanyl seizures so far this year, alongside MS-13 convictions and a drug-network operation

FBI Director Kash Patel praised agents at the Las Vegas field office this week for results that include a 7% drop in Nevada crime from 2024, a 45% rise in violent-crime arrests last year, and a dramatic increase in fentanyl seizures.

In a post on X, Patel wrote that he was “Great to be in the field with @FBILasVegas.” and that “Tremendous work [is] being done in this region to crush violent crime and make America safer.” He reported that the FBI made 479 violent-crime arrests in the region last year (up 45% from 2024) and 89 arrests for violent crimes against children (up 7%). So far this year, agents have seized more than 34 kilograms of fentanyl—“enough to kill 2.5 million Americans”—a 1,600% increase.

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Patel also cited a major Homeland Security Task Force case that produced the conviction of three illegal-alien MS-13 members for nine murders, racketeering and related charges, plus Operation Jade Haze, an effort targeting an illegal drug network that resulted in 14 arrests. The MS-13 convictions, announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada in late June, involved members of the Parkview clique operating in Las Vegas. Defendants Jose Luis Reynaldo Reyes-Castillo, David Arturo Perez-Manchame and Joel Vargas-Escobar face mandatory life sentences without parole after a 43-day trial.

The figures align with broader declines in Nevada violent crime documented in state and local data, even as the state continues to rank above the national average on several measures. They also track with federal priorities under the current administration that have emphasized gangs, cartels and child-exploitation cases.

These results come against a backdrop of longstanding public-safety challenges the California Globe has covered extensively. Acting U.S. Attorney Sigal Chattah previously disclosed that Harry Reid International Airport relies on explosive- and agriculture-detection dogs rather than narcotics dogs, leaving large quantities of fentanyl potentially able to move through the airport with less interdiction risk.

Local and federal cases have repeatedly involved illegal aliens charged with drug trafficking, firearms possession, mail theft and sexual assault; one serial-rape defendant deported multiple times faced reinstated charges in Clark County after withdrawing a plea.

Click here to read the full article in the California Globe