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COUNTING CARBON: California is at the forefront in the climate disclosure realm — the practice of forcing companies to report the amount of greenhouse gases they emit. But a federal court just slammed the brakes on the most ambitious part of the state’s agenda.

In 2023, California lawmakers passed SB 253, a law that requires companies with at least $1 billion in revenue to report carbon emissions connected to their business activities.

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Climate disclosure advocates believe this law and others like it are important, because they provide insight into corporations that contribute to climate-induced disasters like wildfires and flooding, and give consumers and investors better information on where to put their money.

“I don’t have to tell California, between the horrific fires a year ago and drought and other factors, that climate risk is business risk. It’s financial risk,” said Steven Rothstein, managing director of the environmental nonprofit Ceres.

Last week was the first deadline for these companies to report emissions linked to day-to-day operations and energy purchases, so lawmakers and investors will soon get to peek under the hood of companies that haven’t voluntarily disclosed this information before.

But the most controversial portion of the law is now on life support.

First, it’s helpful to understand how the law works. It breaks down a company’s emissions into three different types: Scope 1 emissions, which come from a company’s direct operations, like a shipping company moving packages; Scope 2 emissions, which come from a company’s energy purchases; and Scope 3, a company’s indirect emissions linked to its global supply chain.

Business groups, unsurprisingly, weren’t happy with the law and filed a lawsuit arguing that it violates companies’ First Amendment rights. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals then issued a preliminary injunction last week blocking regulators from enforcing rules around companies’ indirect emissions — Scope 3 — calling them “likely unconstitutional.”

The Scope 3 rules aren’t officially dead yet, but the odds are now slim that the court will reverse its thinking. And while the judges didn’t block requirements for direct operations and energy purchases (Scope 1 and Scope 2) the decision is still a significant setback for environmental groups and climate disclosure advocates.

“If what we’re saying is [a company] can contract out your carbon emissions to other entities and wash your hands of it, that’s absurd,” U.S. Rep.-elect Scott Wiener, who authored SB 253, said of the ruling. “Don’t get me wrong, Scope 1 and 2 data is still useful, but it’s not complete because a large majority of emissions can come from Scope 3.”

Carbon accounting firms estimate that indirect Scope 3 emissions, on average, represent 70% to 90% of a company’s total carbon footprint.

Rothstein, of the environmental nonprofit, also argued that California’s requirements will have an outsize impact because the state is home to the world’s fourth-largest economy, and the Trump administration killed Biden-era climate disclosure rules before they took effect. And unlike those in other countries, California’s law also applies to private companies.

The ruling could have a chilling effect on other statehouses, where Democrats have explored greenhouse gas reporting proposals but come up short. Bills in Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Washington have all stalled in recent years.

And the U.S. as a whole risks falling further behind the European Union and countries like Australia, which have implemented their own emissions disclosure laws for publicly traded companies that include Scope 3.

Business groups, for their part, are celebrating the decision, arguing that accurately tracking greenhouse gases through sprawling supply chains is logistically fraught, and exposes companies to high costs and potential accusations of greenwashing.

Jon Kendrick, a policy advocate at the California Chamber of Commerce, said the Scope 3 rules would raise the price of goods and services for residents, and potentially prompt some companies not already doing business in California to avoid the state.

“When you are mandating [companies] to make a new spend, a good chunk of those costs are going to flow down to the consumer, and that very much contributes to the affordability environment,” he said. “That’s something that legislators and regulators really need to reckon with more.”

Environmental groups are celebrating the survival of Scope 1 and 2 and say the rules have prompted nearly 200 companies to voluntarily provide emissions numbers, including supply chain data in most cases. But they aren’t giving up on Scope 3.

Click here to read the full article at Politico