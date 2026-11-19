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Come January California’s GOP congressional delegation will be so small they can caucus in a Subaru. We have more on that below, and another piece coming Thursday about what Republican losses mean for the Legislature.

It’s also bonus season for California pension funds, and they had a good year. Check out the paydays in today’s newsletter.

And, we have firefighting goats. Gotta love goats.

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California’s congressional delegation will return to Washington next year with what is likely to be the state’s smallest Republican delegation in nearly 90 years, reports CalMatters’ Maya C. Miller.

In 1937, California only had 20 U.S. House seats, and GOP members occupied four of those seats. After the Democratic blue wave earlier this month, California will also have just four Republicans in the House, along with 48 Democrats.

Of the five incumbent seats the GOP lost, perhaps the most stunning was Republican Rep. David Valadao’s defeat by Democrat Randy Villegas in California’s heavily Latino 22nd Congressional District, which stretches from Fresno to Bakersfield.

Out of seven elections during Valadao’s congressional career, he only lost once in 2018, and he later reclaimed his seat in 2020. But Villegas, a progressive newcomer endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of New York, defeated Valadao by more than 35 percentage points.

As for the Democrats, intraparty battles between progressives and moderates defined several key races, and the results were mixed: Some progressive challengers handedly toppled establishment incumbents, while moderates prevailed in other districts.

The most disappointing loss for progressives took place in the “battle of the ages” race for the state’s 7th Congressional District, which encompasses parts of Sacramento, El Dorado and San Joaquin counties.

Click here to read the full article in CalMatters