Come January California’s GOP congressional delegation will be so small they can caucus in a Subaru. We have more on that below, and another piece coming Thursday about what Republican losses mean for the Legislature.
It’s also bonus season for California pension funds, and they had a good year. Check out the paydays in today’s newsletter.
And, we have firefighting goats. Gotta love goats.
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California’s congressional delegation will return to Washington next year with what is likely to be the state’s smallest Republican delegation in nearly 90 years, reports CalMatters’ Maya C. Miller.
In 1937, California only had 20 U.S. House seats, and GOP members occupied four of those seats. After the Democratic blue wave earlier this month, California will also have just four Republicans in the House, along with 48 Democrats.
Of the five incumbent seats the GOP lost, perhaps the most stunning was Republican Rep. David Valadao’s defeat by Democrat Randy Villegas in California’s heavily Latino 22nd Congressional District, which stretches from Fresno to Bakersfield.
Out of seven elections during Valadao’s congressional career, he only lost once in 2018, and he later reclaimed his seat in 2020. But Villegas, a progressive newcomer endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of New York, defeated Valadao by more than 35 percentage points.
As for the Democrats, intraparty battles between progressives and moderates defined several key races, and the results were mixed: Some progressive challengers handedly toppled establishment incumbents, while moderates prevailed in other districts.
The most disappointing loss for progressives took place in the “battle of the ages” race for the state’s 7th Congressional District, which encompasses parts of Sacramento, El Dorado and San Joaquin counties.
Comments
One of the few silver linings of these very fraudulent 2026 midterm elections is that Republicans in the once Golden State might not be in such a hurry to move to a red state. Maybe they will remain and try to return this state to its former glory rather than watch it become more communist with palm trees.
Sad is not even close to what has happened to the once golden state. I do not feel confident she will return to her previous self. It is almost like she will need to totally collapse. california really cannot be to fat from the bottom.