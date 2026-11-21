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Yet again, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) finds himself with some serious explaining to do.

A bombshell new investigation has uncovered what appears to be quite a cozy relationship between Newsom and Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E), the utility company responsible for the devastating 2018 Camp Fire that killed 85 people and decimated much of Paradise, California.

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And now, a former top regulator in the state is alleging that Newsom’s office pressured officials to award PG&E a safety certification it didn’t deserve, which possibly allowed the company to shift billions of its wildfire-related costs onto California ratepayers.

This is a good time to point out that PG&E funneled more than $1 million from its coffers into political campaigns and organizations connected to Newsom and his wife.

According to a new investigation by City Journal, PG&E and its associated foundation spent nearly 30 years cultivating their relationship with the Newsoms, including contributions of more than $350,000 to the Representation Project, a nonprofit run by Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

These new allegations come from Alice Stebbins, the former executive director of the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), who told City Journal that she was pressured into approving a safety certification for PG&E back in August 2019 – despite the fact that serious concerns about the company’s safety practices had been flagged.

Here’s an interesting tidbit: Newsom signed legislation creating a $21 billion wildfire fund, which was partly funded by their customers, giving companies like PG&E favorable treatment for certain future fire-related liabilities provided, and here’s the important part, they obtained that state-issued safety certification.

Stebbins says the governor’s office wanted PG&E approved: “Basically, I was told, ‘Sign it. You have to sign this,'” she recalled.

Internal CPUC emails obtained as part of the investigation suggest Newsom’s office reviewed the certification before it was finalized.

Stebbins ultimately signed off on it, but she was fired in September 2020. “The priority with my boss and the governor’s office was the money, and my priority was safety,” she said.

Click here to read the full article in RedState