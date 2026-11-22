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From Alaska to Georgia, historic firsts abounded this November as newly-elected candidates for federal and state offices broke through racial and gender barriers nationwide.

California was no different: more women, Latino, Black and LGBTQ lawmakers are set to take office in January than at any other point in state history, and its top three leaders will all be of Latino descent.

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At least 70 out of the 120 legislators, or 58%, will be people of color, up from a record 67 in 2025, according to the California State Library. While that is still behind the 68% Californians who are nonwhite, the Legislature did achieve gender parity for the first time with 60 women lawmakers. The gains are big wins for gender equity and racial, ethnic and sexual diversity in the chambers and signify a shift in the electoral power of minorities in California.

Women and Latinos make up the two biggest caucuses, giving them sway over the legislative agenda, USC political scientist Christian Grose said.

“On issues where the Latino Caucus might agree, the Latino Caucus is going to flex more power,” he said, adding that the same will hold true for women. “Certain issues are going to dominate the agenda in ways that 10 years ago, or even 20 years ago, especially, that wouldn’t be the case.”

The increases coincide with Democratic gains in California and across the country with the liberal party cultivating voters and candidates from diverse backgrounds. The incoming Democrats will boost the party’s supermajority in the Legislature next year to historic levels, which will likely be 100 out of 120 members.

Record numbers

Currently, 59 women hold office in the Legislature, with 20 in the Senate and 39 in the Assembly. Next year’s class will add one more woman in the Assembly.

Close the Gap California Executive Director Susannah Delano said this month’s election results surprised her. Close the Gap advocates for electing progressive women in state government. Nine of the candidates it recruited in California won their races.

More women and people of color were on the ballot than any ever, many of whom emphasized affordability, which contributed to their successes this year, Delano said.

“It really is the culmination of more than a decade of hard work and investment,” she said.

Six of the group’s 14 recruits this cycle flipped their seats in what amounted to a bloodbath for Republicans in the statehouse. GOP Assemblymembers Jeff Gonzalez and Leticia Castillo were among the casualties.

Latinos will make up 42 of all members, up from the 2025 record of 40, according to the state library. Black lawmakers will see their presence grow to 14 from 12 members. LGBTQ legislators will increase from 14 to 15 representatives.

Click here to read the full article at CalMatters