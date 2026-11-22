California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta on Thursday subpoenaed the AI chip manufacturer Nvidia — asking whether its advanced chips or other confidential information went to China and whether it had misled investors and the public on the issue.

Nvidia, which is based in Santa Clara, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The subpoena follows Nvidia co-founder and Chief Executive Jensen Huang’s resignation after it was revealed he was having an affair with an alleged Chinese spy, and after Bonta’s office sued OpenAI — another AI company — over similar claims that it had misled the public about its advanced AI capabilities.

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Bonta’s office said information gleaned from the subpoenas “will help the California Department of Justice evaluate whether Nvidia’s actions violated California law.”

Bonta said both Nvidia’s and Jensen’s conduct raises “bright red flags, including about the ways in which the company may have misled investors,” and his office intends to determine whether it did so.

“Nvidia is in a messy, transnational situation but the underlying principle of our corporate securities law is clear: Companies cannot mislead their investors,” Bonta said.

The shake-up at Nvidia has rattled markets. It has also raised questions about the company’s handling of its AI chips, whether it facilitated those chips being smuggled to China, and whether the U.S. Commerce Department was complicit or incompetent in failing to prevent such diversions despite its stated interest in preventing the powerful chips — crucial for supporting AI models — from getting into Chinese hands.

Democrats on the House Judiciary and Foreign Affairs committees in particular are investigating whether the administration’s response to Nvidia’s chip business was improperly influenced by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick — whose family has holdings in the company.

“Did Trump’s Commerce Secretary compromise our national security so that his family firm could profit from hundreds of millions of dollars invested in Nvidia?” Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee asked on social media Thursday.

The Democrats’ questions hold extra weight since their party won control of both chambers of Congress in this month’s midterm elections, which will give them greater investigative and subpoena powers come January.

In a Commerce statement shared by Lutnick on Monday, the department acknowledged an ongoing, years-long investigation into the Singaporean company Megaspeed and allegations it may have skirted export rules governing Nvidia’s powerful AI chips. It credited that investigation to its own “excellent work” under Lutnick.

The department noted that the investigation involved an interview of former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman with whom Nvidia’s Huang acknowledged having an affair and who U.S. intelligence officials suspect may be a Chinese spy.

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