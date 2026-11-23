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After nearly four decades in conservative politics, I refuse to remain silent while Jew-haters try to claim a place on the American right.

The Antisemitism Growing on the Right

I’ve been involved in conservative politics since 1988, starting with my time as an activist with California Young Americans for Freedom. For nearly four decades, I’ve fought for limited government, constitutional principles, and individual liberty and freedom. I’ve worked alongside generations of conservative activists, candidates, and leaders. This movement has been an enormous part of my life, and I care deeply about its future.

I also happen to be Jewish. And something is happening on the American right that I find deeply disturbing.

Antisemitism is gaining an audience among people claiming to be conservatives. Political outcasts are attracting followers and influential platforms while spreading conspiracy theories about Jews controlling American institutions.

Let me be clear. Antisemitism isn’t a competing school of conservative thought, a legitimate faction within our movement, or some edgy interpretation of America First. An antisemite is not a conservative. Their beliefs are incompatible with what conservatism stands for. They don’t belong in our movement.

For years, conservatives have rightly condemned antisemitism on the left, particularly on college campuses and among activists who excuse hostility toward Jews under the banner of anti-Zionism.

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But we lose our credibility when we recognize antisemitism coming from the left and suddenly develop an inability to recognize it among people claiming to be on our side.

When “Christ Is King” Becomes a Political Weapon

Earlier this month, hundreds gathered in Irving, Texas, for a conference called Christ Is King: America After Trump. One speaker was Nick Fuentes, the notorious white nationalist whose antisemitic rhetoric has made him a prominent figure on the extremist right (if calling it “right” is even the best term for these hate-mongers).

This wasn’t simply a theological conference. Organizer Joel Webbon and other speakers advocated government-sanctioned Christian supremacy, with Americans’ rights depending on their religion.

Webbon declared Christianity American, but not Islam, Hinduism, or Judaism. Speakers discussed restricting voting rights and abandoning political equality.

According to the Associated Press, Webbon outlined a strategy to organize, raise money, win elections, and place allies in government.

Conservative commentator Erick Erickson – my friend – didn’t mince words:

“So they had this conference this weekend, and it was full of conspiracy theorists and white supremacists and neo-Nazis, anti-Semites, racists, and it got a lot of coverage.”

Erickson was condemning extremism, not Christians professing their faith.

There’s nothing objectionable about a Christian declaring that Christ is King. But invoking Christianity to justify treating Jews, or anyone else, as lesser human beings is a perversion of faith, not an expression of conservative principles.

Antisemitism is morally repugnant, period. It doesn’t become wrong because it violates some provision of the Constitution. It is wrong because judging people by their ancestry or religion, and denying them the dignity we owe every human being, is fundamentally evil.

This Is Not What Conservatism Stands For

My own conservatism has always had a strong libertarian streak, rooted in the fusionist tradition. I don’t believe the United States should be writing blank checks overseas or involving itself in every foreign conflict. That applies to Israel just as it applies to every other country receiving American assistance.

I’m perfectly willing to entertain a serious debate about how much American taxpayers should spend on foreign aid, whether that spending advances our national interests, and whether we should be spending the money at all. Israel shouldn’t be exempt from that scrutiny.

There’s an enormous difference between advocating American restraint abroad and claiming Jews manipulate our government, drag us into wars, or control American institutions.

One is a legitimate foreign-policy disagreement. The other is antisemitism. Conservatives ought to know the difference.

I believe in religious liberty because government has no business dictating religious belief. That principle protects Americans of every faith, and those of no faith. It doesn’t mean we must accept every political program advanced in the name of religion. Religious freedom and government-enforced religious supremacy are two very different things.

Conservatives who abandon religious liberty in pursuit of religious or ethnic supremacy aren’t defending the American founding. They’re rejecting an essential part of it.

Click here to read the full article in Jon Fleischman’s Substack – So Does It Matter?