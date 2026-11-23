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Gov. Gavin Newsom just learned what the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution means

California Governor Gavin Newsom just lost another legal battle – one he should have known better than to pursue: California’s unlawful ban on masks on federal ICE agents.

In yet another humiliating defeat for Governor Gavin Newsom’s war on federal immigration enforcement, U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder in the Central District of California entered a permanent injunction barring the state from enforcing its 2025 laws restricting facial coverings and requiring identification against federal law enforcement officers and agencies (including ICE). The case was dismissed with prejudice after California agreed to accept the judgment and end the litigation without further appeals, while still disputing the federal government’s claims, the DOJ reported Thursday.

This comes even after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued a full stay in February 2026 blocking enforcement of California’s entire “No Secret Police Act”, not just the mask ban portion targeting ICE and other federal agents.

As the Globe has reported, legally, this is quite dubious, and lawmakers know it. “Gov. Gavin Newsom is about to learn what the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution means,” the Globe warned in 2025.

In September 2025, Gov. Newsom signed five bills that he claimed would push back against President Donald Trump’s federal government “secret police” tactics, referring to federal immigration arrests of criminal illegal aliens.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli showed “zero tolerance for direct or implicit threats against government officials.”

Senate Bill 627, by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) bans federal law enforcement officers from wearing masks while performing their jobs, disregarding security risks and officers’ own safety. Lawmakers even imposed criminal penalties for noncompliance as an added bonus, though it is unclear just how the California Legislature will impose fines on federal immigration officers.

Senator Wiener is an attorney. The “‘No Secret Police Act’ (SB 627) is the first of dozens of proposals at the local, state, and federal level to unmask law enforcement officers acting with impunity,” Wiener said.

In September 2025, Gov. Newsom signed:

Two of the bills were in response to federal immigration enforcement operations in which agents often wore masks and did not clearly display badges or names:

Click here to read the full article in the California Globe