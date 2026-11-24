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RISING WATERS (AND RISK): An atmospheric river slammed California this week, breaking rainfall records and causing flooding, widespread power outages and flight delays across the state.

As the state braces for more of the same, if not worse, in the next few months, experts are sounding the alarm about the fact that most homeowners’ current insurance plans are inadequate. Only about 7% of California residents have flood insurance, according to the Public Policy Institute of California.

Carolyn Kousky is among those who are concerned. She’s the founder and executive director of Insurance for Good, and she also serves on the Securing California’s Flood Future panel, which released a report last month recommending five key actions the state can take to build its flood resilience. POLITICO spoke with Kousky about California’s flood risk, why flood insurance rates are low in the state and how the current political climate could exacerbate the potential for catastrophe this winter season.

How high is the level of flood risk in California?

California faces a lot of flood risk, and there’s a lot of flood risk behind levees. There’s many places where California has managed its river flooding with structural measures, so the risk is, what happens if [conditions are] so bad that those fail? You can have really catastrophic flooding.

The other big concern is atmospheric rivers, which can come and drop enormous amounts of water. The reason all of this is relevant right now, of course, is the El Niño [weather pattern]. It’s radically escalated flood risk in California for this winter

If more people purchased flood insurance in the state, what would the downstream financial impacts be?

The concern with flood insurance right now is that nobody has it, and that is going to make recovery really challenging in the next big flood, which might happen with this El Niño. The challenge there is that there’s no other source of dollars for people for recovery. So when you face very serious property damage, how do you pay for that?

If you’re incredibly affluent, maybe you have enough savings to pay for it yourself. But the overwhelming majority of Americans don’t have close to enough liquid savings to cover those disasters. You can take on a loan. The federal government might make them available, but then, of course, they still have to be repaid. It might give people capital right away but it’s still a huge financial burden for them.

We have research evidence on our team that as the number of households in a community has flood insurance, the local economy actually does better, because people have enough money to rebuild, and then they can more quickly and fully participate in the local economy.

What is the National Flood Insurance Program, and why are its take-up rates in California low?

The National Flood Insurance Program was created over 60 years ago. Right now, almost every community in the United States with some degree of flood risk participates in the program, which means that they have to adopt baseline floodplain regulations in the FEMA-mapped 100-year floodplain. In exchange, any of their residents are eligible to purchase coverage through the program.

But that mandatory purchase requirement does mean that you see a greater take up for flood insurance inside the special flood hazard area where that requirement applies. Outside the special flood hazard area, it’s almost non-existent. In the past few years, there has been a growing private flood insurance market for residential flooding, but it’s still nowhere near the size of the federal program.

How has the federal government provided support to California during extreme floods in the past, and has that been different under the current administration?

FEMA has a fund and when the president issues a disaster declaration, that authorizes spending from a few different programs. One is individual assistance, which is a few thousand dollars for immediate needs for households. When that’s authorized, people can get that sort of immediate cash, but it is never enough to make you whole.

Federal aid was never designed to replace insurance, so at most you might get a few thousand, and that’s getting less and less likely with this administration. Particularly with their targeting of blue states, it is highly unlikely that California this winter would see serious federal aid from this administration. That means that people are going to have long recoveries, poor recoveries. When people have bad recoveries, that spills over into the local economy.

Have the federal government and state done outreach to encourage people to protect themselves from flood risk?

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