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California’s war on oil may be over, now that Gavin Newsom is leaving office. And, surprisingly, Xavier Becerra may be the new champion of a more reasonable energy policy.

Becerra said very little about his policies during the campaign, and left the impression that he would simply pick up where Newsom left off — on high-speed rail, on homelessness, on health care, on education — you name it.

There was just one exception: Oil.

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Becerra famously defended Chevron during a primary debate in April, saying that the big oil company was “not the bad guy” that Newsom and others had made it out to be.

He pointed out that most Californians still depended on gas-powered vehicles for transportation.

“You need Chevron, I need Chevron, the people of the state of California need Chevron.”

But from the public’s perspective, it doesn’t matter if Becerra’s support for oil is his true conviction, or just another case of a politician being bought.

Because in this case, it’s the right policy.

California’s war on fossil fuels has had a devastating impact on California’s cost-of-living crisis.

Newsom and the “green” lobby claim that they are trying to fight climate change. But nothing California does has a significant impact on global temperatures. And China certainly isn’t following California’s example. It’s opening two new coal plants every week.

In the meantime, Newsom and his party have tried to ban fracking — often illegally. They have used public money to subsidize failing “green” energy sources like the Ivanpah solar farm.

Click here to read the full article in the California Post