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The implications extend well beyond presidential elections themselves

An effort to fundamentally change how Americans elect their president is gathering momentum. What makes it particularly consequential is that its supporters hope to accomplish the change without amending the Constitution.

The vehicle is the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, an agreement among states to award their presidential electoral votes to whichever candidate wins the national popular vote, regardless of which candidate actually wins the election in those states. In practical terms, the compact would render the traditional state-by-state operation of the Electoral College largely irrelevant.

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The compact has already been enacted by 18 states and the District of Columbia, representing 222 electoral votes. It takes effect when participating jurisdictions collectively control at least 270 electoral votes, the number needed to elect a president. Following the November 2026 elections, Democrats will control the governorships and legislatures in five additional states—Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—that collectively possess 61 electoral votes. If those states joined the compact, the total would rise to 283, enough to activate the arrangement.

Whether those legislatures will actually approve the compact remains uncertain. But the possibility is now sufficiently real that Americans should understand what is being proposed and why the Constitution’s Framers established the system its supporters seek to change.

The Electoral College would technically survive. Presidential electors would still be appointed, meet, and cast their votes. Congress would still count those votes. But the central mechanism would be transformed. The states participating in the compact would agree to disregard their own statewide election results whenever those results differed from the national popular vote. The constitutional question is whether states can collectively accomplish something so consequential through an agreement among themselves, rather than through the amendment process the Constitution provides.

The Compromise That Made the Constitution Possible

The controversy reaches back to one of the most important disputes at the Constitutional Convention of 1787: how to distribute political power between states with large populations and states with relatively few residents. Under the Articles of Confederation, each state possessed one vote in Congress. Larger states regarded that arrangement as unfair because their considerably larger populations received no greater representation than the smallest states. Smaller states, however, viewed equal representation as essential to preserving their political independence.

The Virginia Plan, introduced by Governor Edmund Randolph on May 29, 1787, and largely developed by James Madison, proposed a stronger national government with a bicameral legislature. Representation would be based on population or financial contributions, giving larger states greater influence in both chambers. Delegates from smaller states immediately recognized what that could mean. If legislative power were allocated entirely according to population, the larger states could dominate the new government. Smaller states would be surrendering authority to a national government in which their interests could routinely be overwhelmed.

William Paterson of New Jersey offered a competing proposal on June 15. The New Jersey Plan would preserve equal state representation in a single legislative chamber while expanding certain powers of the national government.

Neither side was prepared to accept the other’s proposal. The disagreement was so serious it threatened the Convention’s success and the founding of the United States of America.

The solution was the Great Compromise, also known as the Connecticut Compromise, advanced by Roger Sherman and Oliver Ellsworth. Adopted on July 16, 1787, it established the arrangement we recognize today: representation in the House of Representatives would be apportioned according to population, while every state would receive two senators regardless of its population.

This was not some incidental political accommodation. It was an essential part of the bargain that made the new constitutional government acceptable to both large and small states. Indeed, the Framers considered equal representation in the Senate so important that they placed an extraordinary protection in Article V. Although the Constitution may ordinarily be amended with the approval of three-fourths of the states, Article V provides that no state may be deprived of its equal suffrage in the Senate without its consent.

The Electoral College emerged from separate debates over how to select the president, but its structure incorporates the same balance between population and state equality. Each state’s electoral votes equal its number of representatives in the House plus its two senators.

California currently has 54 electoral votes, reflecting its 52 representatives and two senators. Wyoming has three, reflecting its single representative and two senators. The two additional votes attributable to each state’s Senate representation give smaller states somewhat greater electoral influence per resident than they would receive under a strictly population-based system.

That arrangement reflects the federal structure the Framers deliberately created. The United States was not designed simply as a national democracy in which all political power would be distributed according to population. It was established as a constitutional republic in which the states retained distinct political identities and important protections against domination by more populous states.

The Framers were very much aware of the competing demands of democratic representation and state sovereignty. They spent months negotiating how to accommodate both.

A Different Way to Elect the President

The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact would not alter the number of electoral votes assigned to any state. Instead, participating states would agree to award all their votes to the candidate who wins the national popular vote, regardless of their own voters’ preferences.

Click here to read the full article in the California Globe