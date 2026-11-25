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From agriculture to small businesses to the technology industry, the blue wave could have a significant impact on California’s economy.

That is, if a Democrat-controlled Congress and President Donald Trump can compromise on the different factors that have driven up prices and affected business and the labor force in a variety of industries.

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Leaders and business owners around the state agree that the results of the midterm elections could bring about changes as the president loses the Republican-majority Congress that gave him outsized power — but not all the possible changes would be welcome to them.

Here’s a look at the potential effects on four key sectors of California’s economy.

Agriculture and the wine industry

The state’s agricultural and wine industries are hurting from inflation brought about by tariffs and the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran, and are hoping for some relief.

“Tariffs have had a tremendous impact on agriculture, depending on what people are growing and selling,” said Shannon Douglass, president of the California Farm Bureau. “We need consistency in our trade relations. We want more markets and more ability to sell our products.”

Take the U.S-Canada trade war: The state’s vegetable and melon exports to that country dropped about 27% in 2025 from the previous year, falling from $1.14 billion to $837 million, according to data from the International Trade Administration.

Likewise, California winemakers have lost overseas business.

“The American brand was so damaged by tariffs and the toxic politics of the day,” said Matt Licklider, owner of LIOCO in Healdsburg, a winemaker that gets its grapes from small vineyards around the state. “We have done almost no export business since Trump took office (the second time).”

Licklider said not all of his fears about what tariffs would mean materialized. He did not have to reduce staff. Despite losing most of his ability to export, which he said made up about 10% of his business, he was able to adjust by focusing his efforts on the domestic market.

But tariffs — some of which were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court — combined with the Iran War led to higher costs for just about everything, such as transportation and supplies. And the next “tariff shock” could come after the holidays, after the suspension of a U.S.-China trade truce expires, according to a new study by the Port of Long Beach and an institute at University of Southern California.

Click here to read the full article in CalMatters