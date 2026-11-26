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Gov. Gavin Newsom’s unofficial campaign pitch for president boils down two main themes — California is amazing, and President Donald Trump is dangerous.

In an exit interview Monday night with the Sacramento Press Club, attendees got a glimpse into how a potential candidate Newsom would field questions on his California record

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The soon-to-be ex-governor took every opportunity to tout his administration’s ambitious policy agenda. He praised California as a national leader on the development of artificial intelligence — and its regulation — as well as renewable energy and housing policy.

And he pivoted any thorny questions into attacks on Trump.

When asked for his response to the news that tech giant Nvidia just reappointed its scandal-ridden founder Jensen Huang as chief executive, Newsom called Huang an “extraordinary talent” whose company’s success has boosted state revenue. He denounced Trump for reportedly pressuring the Nvidia board to rehire Huang, ostensibly to keep a wayward stock market from tanking further following Huang’s acknowledgement of his affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

“This is more about Trump, in many ways, than even Jensen himself,” Newsom said. “I’m concerned about selling our national security for a quick buck.”

Newsom raised his national profile significantly when he and his team embraced the Trumpian strategy of trolling critics online, a move that disgusted some followers and thrilled others. He signaled that his total embrace of “new media” — podcasts, social media videos, direct-to-camera appeals — wasn’t going anywhere.

“A lot of you wrote that this was unbecoming of a governor. That I should wash my mouth out with soap. And you were partially right, fair point,” Newsom said. “Direct to camera, social media, using those portals become the only mechanism to which we can actually tell the story about our state.”

Careful to not appear too eager to move on from his day job before Gov.-elect Xavier Becerra takes office, Newsom refused to close the door on a long shot special session to address two of his chosen issues — wildfire liability and AI regulation. Newsom has never had the coziest relationship with state lawmakers and has oftentimes tried to squeeze big policy proposals through at the last minute.

But if legislative leaders showed signs of being open to a special session, he said he’s “ready to move at a moment’s notice” and has drafted proposals.

“I would love to do it. But I need to have partners,” Newsom said, seemingly pointing to the two legislative leaders, Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas and Senate Pro Tem Monique Limón. “You know their attitudes at this point.”

He was reluctant to name any regrets from his eight years in office. Yes, even if he had a redo, he would 100% still have Charlie Kirk and Stephen Bannon on his podcast.

The closest he came was how the state handled education during the COVID-19 pandemic, when California kept schools closed longer than some other states.

“I want that five months back,” Newsom said, speaking of the period when schools were shuttered and students fell behind on learning.

Click here to read the full article in CalMatters