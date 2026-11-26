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California Sen. Adam Schiff, an antagonist of President Trump with years of experience investigating the White House, sent a copy of the U.S. Constitution on Tuesday to a federal prosecutor in Texas who has suggested that future congressional oversight of the president and his allies could be illegal.

Schiff’s message, reiterated in a formal letter and a video designed for public consumption, was unambiguous and barbed: U.S. Atty. Aaron Reitz needs to read up on the law.

“I’ve read the Constitution. I know that we have both the right and the duty in Congress to do oversight. And it is batshit crazy to threaten senators for doing their jobs,” Schiff, a Democrat, says in the video — before adding that he is “full speed ahead” and won’t be deterred from oversight by a “fourth-rate prosecutor in Texas.”

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Reitz has accused Schiff of using alleged corruption as a pretext to “vindictively” go after private citizens working with the president. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

With just over a month to go until Democrats take power in both chambers of Congress and launch a barrage of investigations into Trump, his family and his extended network of political allies and business associates, the battle to frame those probes as legitimate oversight or a coordinated partisan attack is well underway.

On the right, there is Trump, who has put allegations of corruption back on his accusers; Atty. Gen. Todd Blanche, a former personal attorney for the president who has suggested he remains ready to defend Trump and those around him; and White House counsel Will Scharf, who has warned that Democrats “may cross the line into blatant criminality” if their investigations aren’t backed by a “legitimate” legislative purpose.

There is also Reitz, who has become an unlikely player by using his prosecutorial post in Houston to issue warnings to a slate of Democrats set to chair powerful oversight committees come January, such as Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Long Beach), poised to head the House Oversight Committee, or Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), poised to chair the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

On the left, there are those Democrats, who have outlined an array of Trump dealings that warrant investigation, and there is also Schiff, who despite his relatively junior status in the Senate is smack in the middle of the debate — again.

As chair of the House Intelligence Committee during the first Trump administration, Schiff helped oversee investigations into the president’s campaign ties to Russia, allegations that he solicited political favors from Ukraine and his fomenting of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump’s supporters. Schiff helped lead the impeachment of Trump for withholding aid to Ukraine in 2019, though Trump was later acquitted by the Senate.

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