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In the San Joaquin Valley, a 28 year-old Democrat with a thin campaign resume unseated the Republican party Assembly leader.

In the Palm Springs area, a Democrat making her first run at elected office won decisively over a well-financed, two-term Republican incumbent.

And in once-reliably Republican Orange County, a candidate with an “enthusiastic” recommendation from the Democratic Socialists of America leads in a race that still hasn’t been called, while nearby, the Democratic owner of a DEI consulting business beat out the Vietnamese Republican incumbent who represents Little Saigon, a traditional GOP stronghold.

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This month’s blue tsunami swept away nine of the Republican Party’s 29 seats in the 120-member state Legislature. The magnitude of the upset surprised statehouse leaders, but most agree that divisions within the GOP didn’t help.

Democrats won every statewide office, right down to the Board of Equalization, continuing a trend that began in 2010, when Gov. Jerry Brown replaced the termed-out Arnold Schwarzenegger. In California and across the country, voters turned out to voice disapproval with the Trump presidency, and to flood Congress with Democrats to counter his power.

For the next two years at least, Republicans will have to represent their constituents while facing the largest Democratic supermajority in 150 years. And Californians, meanwhile, will have to contend with a Democratic body that has fewer checks on its power.

Why so many GOP losses?

Experts told CalMatters they believe most of the losses stemmed from the “nationalization” of the down-ballot races.

“It was about voters sending Republicans a message,” said GOP strategist Duane Dichiara, whose candidates had mixed results in the election.

He said with the majority of media focusing on Republicans in the federal government, it’s difficult for state-level Republicans to differentiate themselves.

Eric McGhee of the Public Policy Institute of California agreed. Across the country, he said, “voters are responding more to how they’re feeling about the broad parties nationally, and not to how the parties are delivering locally,” he said.

In competitive districts, Democrats won resoundingly. Republicans survived mostly in traditional strongholds.

Hard for a fractured party to win

And although nationalization was a factor, legislative leaders agreed that the fracturing of the state Republican Party in recent years contributed to their woes.

A few months after California GOP chair Corrin Rankin took the helm in March 2025, Republican leaders in the Assembly and Senate signaled their displeasure with her leadership and broke a longstanding joint fundraising agreement with the party. In a letter, they asked lobbyists to donate to a separate super PAC, the Legislative Action PAC, administered by Republican political strategists instead of the party.

Further dividing the conservatives is San Diego Assemblyman Carl DeMaio’s organization, Reform California, which also courted tens of thousands of small-donor dollars that might otherwise have contributed to the party.

“The California Republican Party has been a complete dumpster fire for a long time now,” said DeMaio.

The state party was barely a factor in the legislative races, if it was there at all. Between January and mid-October, campaign filings show it spent less than half of what Legislative Action PAC did.

“We cannot afford to be fractured by rogue organizations, grifters, and selfish commentators,” California GOP leader Rankin wrote in a statement lamenting the losses on social media. “Republicans have too little power in California to be divided and too little resources to be inefficient.”

Rankin announced last week that she would not seek reelection after her term is up in February. Tony Strickland, a Huntington Beach Republican who lost his bid for reelection to the state Senate, is favored among several candidates to succeed her.

How will fewer Republicans affect lawmaking?

Most Republicans agree they have little or no power in the Capitol.

Click here to read the full article Via CalMatters in HeySoCal