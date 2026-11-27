Critics bash the California governor for sparing 548 death row inmates then demanding limit on presidential clemency

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s calls for federal reforms to presidential pardon powers are garnering intense backlash for “hypocrisy” after he used his state-level executive powers to spare hundreds of death row inmates from receiving the death penalty.

Trump vowed Monday to direct the Justice Department (DOJ) to seek the death penalty for child murderers and speed up federal executions after Newsom’s announcement.

Online fury erupted after Newsom posted a video defending his decision to commute the death sentences of 548 criminals while accusing President Donald Trump of turning “the power of mercy into a business.”

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“Gavin, is the arsonist calling for a ban on fire,” Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., posted on X. “Man who commuted 548 death row sentences is now deeply concerned about abuse of the pardon power.”

One X user noted how Trump “just told the DOJ to fast-track the death penalty for child killers and predators. [Gavin Newsom], on the other hand, is proudly defending his decision to spare 548 of the worst of the worst.

“Tells you everything you need to know.”

Another user posted, “Are you f—ing kidding me? His arrogance and hypocrisy are immeasurable.”

“After pardoning everyone on death row in California, Newsom calls for reform of the president’s pardon powers,” another wrote on X. “You can’t make this stuff up.”

Trump called out Newsom at the DOJ alongside Attorney General Todd Blanche, FBI Director Kash Patel and family members of victims of the 548 death row inmates. He referred to the inmates as “the most evil monsters on the face of the Earth,” and accused Newsom of stealing closure for the victims’ families.

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