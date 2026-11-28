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California spent two months preparing for El Niño. This week, as king tides and a powerful Thanksgiving winter storm batter the coast, the state will find out if it is ready.

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In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for El Niño. In the proclamation and subsequent executive orders, he directed agencies to speed up permits, move supplies and people and suspend some of the state’s own rules.

The state Office of Emergency Services and Department of Water Resources asked operators of levees and dams to inspect facilities ahead of the storm. The state agencies prepared sandbags, portable flood barriers and materials for emergency repairs. The state is also deploying swiftwater rescue vehicles, boats and other specialized equipment.

For most Californians, city and county agencies will be the first line of defense, with the state offering back-up if needed.

“We continue to work with our local, state, and federal partners to ensure communities are prepared and local first responders have the resources and support they need to protect lives and property,” said Matt Notley, a spokesperson for the state Office of Emergency Services.

Record tides and big waves

“Coastal water levels will be right around record breaking levels,” Patrick Barnard, research director of the Center for Coastal Climate Resilience at UC Santa Cruz, told CalMatters in an email.

The sun and the moon are lining up to bring the highest tides in a generation to California’s coast. That’s amplified by over a foot of temporary El Niño-driven sea level rise, and what forecasters warn will be dangerously large waves on Wednesday along the coast and wind-driven chop in the San Francisco Bay.

“All these forces are stacking up to produce what could be one of the most significant coastal flooding events the state has ever experienced,” Barnard said.

Dylan Flynn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Bay Area, said breaking waves could hit 20 to 30 feet along the coast. This time Northern California will be especially hard hit, he said. Earlier this fall, surf from a dissipating hurricane battered Southern California.

“A normal winter storm (is) coming from the north instead of the south — so the waves are going to be much higher here than they are there,” Flynn said. “That’s why we’re getting the brunt of it now.”

Flynn said water levels could hit 2.5 to 3 feet above a normal high tide across the bay and on the coast. “It may not sound like a lot of water, but three feet of water is enough to float an SUV,” he said. “So anytime we start talking getting close to three feet, we get very concerned.”

Roads and an airport brace for water

Flooding is expected to snarl travel. Barnard said that based on a U.S. Geological Survey hazard analytics tool, he estimates approximately 1,000 miles of roads could be affected in California alone.

“Stick to high ground and avoid traveling along coastal roads anywhere near the high tides,” Barnard said. “Use caution but staying off the roads is the best way to stay safe.”

San Rafael officials warned people to move their cars from low-lying areas, and offered up free spots in its parking structures. San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie urged people to stay away from the water.

Click here to read the full article in CalMatters