Top executives at LA28, the private nonprofit planning the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, were paid salaries in the high six figures last year while the organization’s deficit surpassed a half-billion dollars, new financial records show.

LA28 reported $42 million in revenue last year and $275.5 million in total expenses, according to a federal tax filing provided by the organization this week. LA28’s deficit has grown every year since 2017, and the latest filing showed the deficit soaring to $595 million in 2025 from $362 million the year before.

The report is aimed at complying with strict accounting practices, LA28 Chairman Casey Wasserman said, and as such doesn’t reflect the robust health of the Olympic organization’s finances.

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“Given that we have received no money from any public sources and we have never borrowed a penny in our entire history, it’s clear we have a significant excess of cash for expenses today and on a going-forward basis,” Wasserman said.

The annual tax document also shows that LA28 Chief Executive Reynold Hoover was compensated $965,226 in 2025. John Harper, chief operating officer, and Karen Sturges, chief financial officer, each made about $720,000, the returns showed.

Several former executives received six- and seven-figure severance packages well after leaving LA28, the tax records show.

Kathryn Carter, who worked for LA28 for five years before stepping down as chief executive late in 2023, was paid $975,000 last year as part of her separation agreement. In 2024, she was compensated nearly $2 million as part of the agreement, a previous tax filing shows.

Wasserman said that the long-term payments to Carter included bonuses she earned during her time at LA28. It was more cost-effective to stretch those payments over time, rather than paying a lump sum upon Carter’s departure, Wasserman said.

Tanja Olano, LA28’s former chief legal officer, received about $519,000 last year and Michelle Schwartz, former chief external affairs officer, received about $258,000. Both left their LA28 jobs in 2024.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez issued a statement decrying the executive compensation and severance packages after this article was first published.

Click here to read the full article in the LA Times