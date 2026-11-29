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Voters should now ask what Sacramento is spending, and on whom, while the people who fund all of it wait their turn

On Friday, the Nasdaq composite fell 5.3% in a single session and finished 2.7% below where it began 2026. Two days earlier, the Legislative Analyst’s Office (LAO) had called California’s budget “structurally overextended despite booming and near-record revenues.” The state has been spending that boom. The boom just lost its footing.

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Voters approved Proposition 2 on Nov. 3 to make Sacramento save more of every windfall. Saving is wise. Saving while ongoing spending outruns revenue only postpones the reckoning, and it leaves taxpayers who follow the rules wondering who gets served first. I’ve spent more than 30 years in investment management and know that a reserve fund and a balanced budget are different animals.

Prop. 2 passed after the Legislature sent it to the ballot with 29-2 and 59-8 votes. It lifts the cap on the rainy-day fund from 10% to 20% of General Fund taxes and extends required extra debt payments through 2040 instead of 2030. When capital-gains tax revenue climbs above 10% of General Fund taxes, the state must set aside most of 150% of the excess. Prop. 2 raises no one’s taxes. It changes how Sacramento divides money it has already collected.

The LAO compared its forecast with the June budget. Revenue is up $11.2 billion. Higher Prop. 2 reserve and debt requirements take $8.7 billion of it, and higher requirements under the school-funding formulas voters set in 1988 take $4.2 billion more. Together that’s $12.9 billion, which the LAO says more than consumes the gain. The discretionary reserve ends 2027-28 at about negative $2 billion, while the rainy-day fund climbs from about $11 billion to nearly $26 billion. Think of the bank run in It’s a Wonderful Life: everyone can see the vault, and someone has already spent what’s in it. The state also owes about $4 billion in school “settle-up” money for 2025-26, and if lawmakers don’t act by August 2027, current law hands it out as a per-student block grant.

The spending side is where the conservative case gets obvious. LAO projects average annual spending growth of 4.3% from 2027-28 through 2030-31, lower than its prior outlooks partly because of recent cuts. Restraint works, and it has to continue, because spending has grown by more than $100 billion since 2019-20. A year ago LAO projected structural deficits near $35 billion a year. Yet health and human services still grows about 6.6% a year, led by Medi-Cal, In-Home Supportive Services, developmental services and child care, and future annual deficits still top $15 billion.

Here is where the arithmetic reaches your kitchen table. California opened full Medi-Cal to income-eligible adults regardless of immigration status and pays for that expansion without federal dollars. At a February 2025 budget hearing, the state put the added cost at $8.5 billion a year, with about 1.6 million undocumented residents enrolled. LAO says data on this population’s enrollment and costs remain sparse, a problem by itself for a program this size. After enrollment ran about $6 billion over budget, Sacramento froze new adult sign-ups and scheduled premiums and emergency-only dental for July 1, 2027. The June budget relied on AI-driven revenue to delay major health care cuts, and Governor-elect Xavier Becerra has said he’d seek to reverse them. The market that was supposed to fund that delay is the one that lost 5.3% on Friday.

Precision wins this argument, so here it is. Medi-Cal requires California residency, which makes this a debate about illegal immigrants living here, not visitors. For schools, Plyler v. Doe (1982) bars states from denying K-12 education to children over immigration status, so that burden traces to the federal courts and Congress. Sacramento’s own choices are in-state tuition under AB 540 and state aid under the California Dream Act, which the Justice Department sued to overturn last November, arguing they hand undocumented students benefits that not all citizens receive. I have two sons in college, so I read tuition schedules closely. In-state tuition runs about five times cheaper on average than the out-of-state rate, and that gap is the benefit at issue.

Now the fairness question. The youth rugby board I’ve served on since the club’s founding funds scholarships for kids whose families can’t afford to play, because a productive member of society is the better return on our money. We chose that cost, we know the number and every family can see the rule. A family that pays its property tax, files its return and waited in the legal line has a fair complaint when a deficit state keeps expanding benefits for people who skipped that line. Every budget rations, and every dollar committed to a new benefit is a dollar that can’t go back to the family that already paid for the last one. Someone gets served first, and that someone should be the citizens and legal residents who fund the system. Defenders answer that undocumented Californians paid about $8.5 billion in state and local taxes in 2022, an estimate from a progressive research group. It also tallies contributions only and nets out no costs, the very number LAO says it can’t yet see. Until Sacramento publishes both, “it pays for itself” is just a slogan.

LAO’s forecast assumed the income-tax boom would fade gradually starting in 2027-28. Friday showed another path. In LAO’s crash scenario, revenue falls more than $130 billion below forecast, annual deficits top $30 billion and reserves fall short. One bad week falls short of that scenario, yet income tax collections have grown at double the historical norm for three fiscal years, and LAO ties that run to the stock market.

Click here to read the full article in the California Globe