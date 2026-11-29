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John Wayne Airport could see the famed actor’s name dropped, and the airport returned to its original Orange County Airport name under a new proposal before the OC Board of Supervisors.

The county supervisors are scheduled to consider the name change Tuesday, Dec. 1, just weeks after the nomination of John Wayne for the 2026 OC Hall of Fame Class unfurled into a debate on the actor’s legacy and its implications for local values.

In recent years, there has been more public scrutiny of Wayne’s legacy after a 1971 Playboy interview resurfaced in which he made comments on the supremacy of White people, sexual orientation and indigenous Americans.

His nomination to the Hall of Fame failed to pass the divided Board of Supervisors.

The interview has also been the crux of repeated arguments made for the local airport’s renaming, including a failed push by Democrats in 2020.

Board Chair Doug Chaffee, whose Fourth District oversees much of north Orange County, said this is the second time he’s tried to change the name back to its original title from 1931.

Chaffee said he simply wants to “get it back to where it was before,” and cited “business purposes” as his main motivation. He also acknowledged Wayne’s own controversial past.

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“I want (the airport) to be identified as Orange County around the world,” Chaffee said in a phone call Friday. “We need to promote the county, not just the individual.”

Chaffee abstained earlier this month in the board’s vote to pull Wayne’s name from the 10-person OC Hall of Fame nomination list.

In 1979, the then-Board of Supervisors renamed the local airport as a tribute to Wayne, an iconic actor of Hollywood’s Golden Age and star of classic westerns and war movies, after he died. A 9-foot bronze statue of the actor was later installed on a pedestal outside the Eddie Martin Terminal in 1982. There is also John Wayne Park in Newport Beach, where he lived from 1965 until his death in 1979.

Click here to read the full article in the OC Register