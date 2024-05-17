California’s War Against Donald Trump – Part II

By

‘If Trump wins, California’s top law officer is prepared’

In 2016, Donald Trump shocked Democrats when he beat Hillary Clinton in the Presidential Election. Simultaneously, California’s new Democrat supermajority Legislature used the usually congenial legislative swearing-in ceremonies to rush through Assembly and Senate resolutions insisting President-elect Donald Trump abandon his immigration deportation policies–at least in California, I reported at the time.

California is home to the largest illegal-alien population in the country, and is a Sanctuary State. President-elect Trump vowed at the time to build a border wall and deport immigrants that have a criminal record, which he estimated to be two-three million. Today that number is likely quadrupled.

Ironically, less than four weeks after California voters passed a new transparency ballot initiative requiring advanced notice of legislation of at least 72 hours, these Democrat lawmakers rammed through the two resolutions hours after turning them in. Specifically, these resolutions demanded that President-Elect Donald Trump withdraw “a mass deportation strategy” of illegal immigrants. Except Trump never said he was going to employ a mass-deportation process; Trump said he would deport criminal illegal aliens.

Then-California Senate President Kevin De Leon ordered President-elect Trump to not deport illegal immigrants to their home countries, “under any circumstances”… But he was pressed by a reporter about Trump’s actual statements regarding the deportation of only criminal illegal aliens. “I’m not sure I heard it that way,” de Leon said. “I based it (the resolution) on the 60 minutes interview, and 3 million criminal immigrants. We don’t know if that’s a pretense to loosen up the criteria with mothers, nannies and dreamers,” he said. “If it’s felons, we’ve never had a problem with felons. There’s never been an issue with that.”

“I didn’t hear him make the comment,” he added. Apparently the California Senate was basing state policy on a 60 Minutes interview. Sen. Ricardo Lara, D-Los Angeles, ratcheted up the rhetoric by threatening to “fight in the streets” anyone who tried to “dissolve the work we have done.”

Ricardo Lara is California’s Insurance Commissioner today, and Kevin De Leon is a Los Angeles City Councilman.

According to de Leon, and Sen. Lara, “Thousands of illegal aliens in California are (were) terrified.”

“However, De Leon and Lara failed to fairly report how their official media blasts are more likely terrifying immigrant groups,” I reported. “De Leon said that throughout the election, the President-elect made many disturbing comments. ‘I am guided by principles of justice. There is no greater policy area than immigration,’ he added at the press conference.”

Well, here’s our deja vu.

The Los Angeles Times reports a familiar scenario:

California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said he and his staff have been reviewing former President Trump’s second-term agenda to prepare a potential onslaught of environmental, immigration and civil rights lawsuits in the event he defeats President Biden in November.

“We can’t be caught flat-footed,” Bonta said in an interview Thursday in Washington. “Fortunately and unfortunately, we have four years of Trump 1.0. We know some of the moves and priorities; we expect them to be different.”

Bonta, a Democrat who is considering a run for governor, said he has been reviewing the work of his predecessor, Xavier Becerra, who filed more than 100 suits against Trump policies before leaving the office to become Biden’s secretary of Health and Human Services. Bonta and his deputies are also looking at “Project 2025,” a document drafted by the Heritage Foundation, a Trump-aligned think tank, which offers a blueprint of his second-term policy goals.

Will Ricardo Lara again threaten to “fight in the streets” anyone who tried to “dissolve the work we have done?”

Not to be left out, then-Governor Jerry Brown also made threats against Trump policies. As James Lacy and I reported in our 2017 book, California’s War Against Donald Trump: Who Wins? Who Loses? when President Trump announced he would refocus climate change research conducted by NASA as part of his fight against climate-alarmist policies, Gov. Brown launched into an epic monologue on the dangers of climate change, and he even threatened to launch California-funded satellites. Then California’s Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom threatened Trump’s plans for a wall on our southern border with environmental lawsuits.

