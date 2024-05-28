Ex-diversity chief at Facebook gets prison for stealing millions

By

A former head of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at Facebook and Nike was sentenced to five years in prison this month for a brazen fraud scheme she ran while working at the companies.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Barbara Furlow-Smiles pleaded guilty in December to stealing more than $5 million from the two massive companies, though the vast majority was taken during her time working for Facebook from 2017-21. She used the stolen cash to fund a “luxury lifestyle,” prosecutors said.

“I blew it big time,” Furlow-Smiles admitted in a letter to the judge in her case.

Click here to SUBSCRIBE to CA Political Review

Furlow-Smiles said she had a lifetime commitment to being a voice for disenfranchised people, but acknowledged that her actions “added fuel to the fire of disengagement and attack of DEI efforts.”

Exploiting her access to company credit cards at Facebook, which is now called Meta, Furlow-Smiles would pay people for services they did not do for the company, then have those people kick back the money to her.

She brought dozens of people into her scheme, prosecutors said, including “relatives, former interns from a prior job, nannies, a hair stylist and her university tutor.”

Sometimes, Furlow-Smiles had Facebook directly pay third parties for personal goods or services, including $10,000 for specialty portraits and $18,000 for her child’s preschool tuition. She would then submit false reports about the work the people had done for the company.

She stole about $4.9 million from Facebook as part of the scheme, prosecutors said.

After Furlow-Smiles was terminated from Facebook, she continued a similar scheme at Nike, where she worked from 2021-23. At Nike, Furlow-Smiles stole more than $100,000.

Furlow-Smiles’ attorney, Phillip Hamilton, had asked the court not to put her behind bars.

Click here to read the full article in the LA Times