Jurupa Valley teacher who said she was fired for Christian beliefs will get $360,000

Jessica Tapia’s suit alleged Jurupa schools required her to recognize students’ transgender identities
The Jurupa Unified School District in Riverside County will pay $360,000 to a former high school gym teacher who alleged she was fired for refusing to follow policies recognizing students’ transgender identities, a conservative law firm announced Tuesday, May 14.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
The settlement, disclosed by the Murrieta-based Advocates for Faith & Freedom, ends a lawsuit filed last year in federal court by Jessica Tapia, who accused the district of violating her civil and First Amendment rights when it terminated her in January 2023.
“What happened to me can happen to anybody, and I want the next teacher to know that it is worth it to take a stand for what is right,” Tapia said in the Advocates’ news release.
“Across the country, we are seeing teachers’ freedom of speech and religious liberty violated through policies that require them to forsake their morals. I want teachers to be confident in the fact that the best thing we can do for students is educate in truth, not deception.”
The settlement “serves as a reminder that religious freedom is protected, no matter your career,” Julianne Fleischer, an Advocates lawyer, said in the release.
“If the school district’s actions were legal, no teacher of faith would be qualified to serve as a public school teacher. Jessica’s story is one of faithful courage. She fought back to ensure her school district was held accountable and that no other teacher has to succumb to this type of discrimination.”
The Jurupa school board approved the settlement Monday, May 13, according to a statement issued by district spokesperson Jacqueline Paul.
“The district has not admitted any fault or wrongdoing as part of this settlement,” the statement read.
“The decision to settle this case was made in conjunction with the district’s self-insurance administrators and in the best interest of the students, such that the district would be able to dedicate all of its resources and efforts to its student population regardless of their protected class.”
According to her lawsuit, Tapia attended Jurupa Valley High School and had been a district employee in various capacities since 2014 before becoming the high school’s only female physical education teacher in 2021.
Tapia, a Christian who believes God created two sexes — male and female — was placed on paid administrative leave in 2022 after “some issues had been brought to the District’s attention regarding her personal social media posts,” the lawsuit states.
Comments
The district got off far too easily. The penalty should have been higher, if for no other reason than to set an example.
We always see the district or business admitting no fault or wrongdoing as they settle the issue so they can keep doing what they do.
Glad the distract had to pay. School districts must learn that just because their liberal left brain tells them something is legal, it does not make it so. Read “Personal Opinions of One Common Man” due out soon.
unbelievable….. Teacher’s Unions RULE with their dirty money deals with all STATES of the USA!!
It seems that as the district “has not admitted any fault” that their censorious anti-faith prejudice still stands.
Sad, the in the Land of the Free, petty partisans are able to suppress thought, freedom and faith, in order to push a demented idea.
Why was being offered her job back not on the table? Plus a purge by the district of any negative input by the district? The district got off cheap. In essence they tried to bully her into giving up her 1A rights. So typical of public schools and the Democrat money LAUNDERING CONCERNS know as AFT/NEA.
The District is as guilty as hell of violating the teacher’s civil rights. But the real losers are the students because the District and local taxpayers will have a $360k budget hole to fill.
Perhaps, if the tax payers keep seeing their dollars going out to settlements for stupid censoring abuse, they will toss the school boards and get people in place that know what the constitution says. This tells us how ignorant voters are. They do not inform themselves before voting, and we all pay the price. The moral and character damage cost to children is massive.
Good.