Ucla leader grilled at D.C. hearing

Block and others defend their handling of campus incidents amid concerns of antisemitism.

WASHINGTON — A House committee grilled UCLA Chancellor Gene Block about pro-Palestinian protests as he faced off with lawmakers Thursday over his handling of a violent mob attack last month on a campus encampment and answered accusations that the university has failed under his leadership to address a rising tide of antisemitism.

Block, who testified alongside the presidents of Northwestern and Rutgers universities, was soft-spoken and at times vague in response to questions on UCLA administrators’ role in resolving campus tensions that have grown since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and that country’s retaliatory war in the Gaza Strip.

The chancellor said he could not fully answer questions about issues including the status of students facing disciplinary action for violating UCLA rules and the state of police investigations into agitators who attacked an encampment overnight on April 30 amid an hours-long delay in police response.

“I don’t know if that’s ongoing,” Block said of a police investigation into allegations of antisemitic threats against a UCLA professor and her husband.

“We’ll see what happens,” he said regarding disciplinary processes that were prompted by complaints that pro-Palestinian protesters had prevented some Jewish students from accessing parts of campus.

Questions over Block’s leadership catapulted to the national stage just two months shy of his departure from the chancellor role.

The hearing by the GOP-led House Committee on Education and the Workforce focused on antisemitism on U.S. campuses. In tense exchanges, Republicans largely targeted Northwestern President Michael Schill and, to a lesser extent, Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway. Both leaders have come to agreements with students to take down pro-Palestinian encampments.

Democrats, who make up 20 of the 44 members of the committee, criticized Republicans as not being serious in their pursuit to combat antisemitism. Members of the House minority have called the hearings an attempt by Republicans to use campus unrest for political gain, pointing out that no similar hearings have been convened on anti-Muslim or anti-Arab hatred, which have also increased.

Four Californians sit on the committee — Republican Reps. Michelle Steel and Kevin Kiley and Democratic Reps. Mark Takano and Mark DeSaulnier.

Republicans on the panel accused Schill and Holloway of “giving in” to protesters, who — like those at UCLA — had urged their universities to divest their endowments from weapons companies and ties to Israel. Each university, including UCLA, has rejected the call.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) questioned Schill on allegations of assault and stalking of Jewish students on campus. Schill said the university “believes in due process” but that he did not have a timeline to offer on the “lots of investigations” that are underway.

Schill and Holloway defended their universities’ pacts with protesters. Schill said the agreement at Northwestern gave students “the ability to feel safe on campus.” Halloway shot back at Republicans who labeled protesters as “pro-Hamas.”

“They were not, as some have characterized them, terrorists. They were our students,” Halloway said.

The hearing did not provoke explosive moments like those that unfolded in December, when the committee’s first hearing contributed to the resignations of the presidents of Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania. During that testimony, university leaders had stumbled when asked how their campuses would handle calls for the genocide of Jews.

In his opening remarks, Block said that, “with the benefit of hindsight,” UCLA should have acted to “immediately remove” a campus pro-Palestinian encampment “if and when the safety of our community was put at risk.”

Block, who is Jewish, said that “as a public university, UCLA is subject to a dual legal mandate: We have a legal obligation under the 1st Amendment to protect free speech on campus, as well as a legal obligation under federal law to protect students from discrimination and harassment. This balance is not always easy to achieve.”

The chancellor faced one of his toughest moments when questioned by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) about the night of violence on April 30 at the UCLA encampment. Omar said the images from UCLA were “appalling,” but even worse was “that it was completely preventable.”

The Democratic congresswoman told him multiple times that he should be “ashamed” for the injuries that took place under his watch.

“You, the UCLA leadership and law enforcement stood by for hours as the mob of agitators gathered near the encampment with a clear intention to cause violence,” she said. “I would like to know if you are truly committed to keeping your students safe. How did you fail these students at many critical points where you could’ve intervened?”

“I’m sorry, but I reject the premise,” Block replied after thanking Omar for the question. He said that UCLA is working with the Los Angeles Police Department to identify attackers, and that the university had “tried to to get police there as quickly as possible.”

Block was also asked about the current protests.

“There are no encampments,” he said shortly before 8 a.m. — just as new encampment went up outside Kerckhoff Hall at UCLA.

Amid a show of police in riot gear, the small camp was dismantled by 2 p.m.

The camp was timed to coincide with Block’s testimony, as was an announcement that unionized UCLA academic workers would strike Tuesday, saying the university had violated their rights to free speech when the large encampment was dismantled by police on May 2 and about 200 people were arrested.

Republicans brought up a viral video and news reports about Jewish students who complained that UCLA activists had set up checkpoints restricting access to the encampment area after it went up on April 25.

Some have told The Times that they felt intimidated as activists blocked pathways, while other Jewish students who helped set up the encampment argued that the camp was not antisemitic, but anti-Zionist.

“Why did you fail to immediately clear these checkpoints?” committee Chair Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) asked Block.

Block said he issued instructions to staff to make sure that all the students could freely pass without obstruction and then sent out a campus-wide memo on April 30, telling students that the university would not tolerate the blocking of access to parts of campus.

“Did it stop as a result of what you said?” Foxx asked.

“I believe it did,” he said.

He was later questioned again on the matter by California’s Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin).

