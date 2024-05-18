Waste Not, Want Not: The Costs of California’s Environmental Ambitions

All too often it seems that California’s elected officials come up with a new environmental proposal to the detriment of everyday people in the state.

Efforts to curb the use of controlled burns and other wildfire prevention measures in the name of promoting air quality, for example, has allowed forest underbrush to build up and worsened the severity of wildfires in recent years, causing immense damage to communities. Similarly, California’s extensive environmental review process and ease of filing lawsuits against new development has been blamed for slowing down construction of new homes and for driving up costs in a state already facing a housing crisis, making it even harder for many residents to find affordable places to live.

It now appears that the next target in the name of environmental progress may be one of the most basic and important of municipal services: waste management.

An ongoing incident at the Chiquita Canyon landfill just outside of Los Angeles has spurred conversations regarding the future of waste management in the Golden State. Despite managing the property according to all state and federal guidelines, a rare chemical reaction in an inactive part of the landfill has caused temperatures underground to exceed 200 degrees. This in turn has generated odors and fumes that have adversely impacted surrounding communities. There is no doubt that a whole of government response will be necessary in responding, but any measures should be targeted and practical.

Unfortunately, some of the policy proposals floated to date have been anything but. Several community activists and elected officials have called for the closure of the landfill and lawsuits have been filed to cease its operations. This comes despite the fact such actions would do nothing to help resolve the underlying issues happening deep within the long-decommissioned part of Chiquita Canyon and would require a major overhaul to how America’s most populous county handles waste.

County officials would be presented with a series of alternative options for the disposal of the 6,000 tons of waste that flow into the landfill daily that I can attest, as someone who used to manage municipal services myself, would each come with their own series of drawbacks and strain the region’s system of waste collection. Pushing the waste to other county landfills would likely face pushback from the communities surrounding the five other major landfills in the region. It would also require the waste to travel longer distances, as would a long-sidelined plan to use trains to haul garbage to a desert landfill 100 miles east of San Diego, resulting in more transportation-related pollution and higher collection fees in both scenarios.

The Los Angeles Times has taken the conversation a step further, arguing that Californians should stop using landfills altogether – in effect advocating for the closure of facilities across the state, such as the Recology Auburn Placer landfill in my home county – in response to this incident. They also contend that elected officials should require more aggressive adoption of alternative waste management solutions to accomplish this goal. But such pie in the sky proposals ignore the reality that the state has historically fallen short of its waste reduction goals.

One need only look at mandates passed by the state legislature in 2016 that required Californians to divert 75% of organic waste from landfills by 2025. Since the law was enacted, there has only been a 10% reductionin such waste and some communities have yet to even deploy the bins that are supposed to be used for its collection. Based on such evidence, it would appear that the state is simply not prepared for any new mandates or rash bans on trash disposal.

While it is understandable to want to act in response to the ongoing issues at Chiquita Canyon, policymakers must consider the broader implications of any such proposals. Rather than hastily imposing prohibitions on landfills and other measure that will raise cost for California families, this incident should be viewed as opportunity to create more effective approaches for the responsible operation of waste disposal sites in the state. Through a thorough analysis of the event’s circumstances, underlying causes, and subsequent responses, we can craft a well-considered and pragmatic solution that strikes the right balance between environmental stewardship and feasibility.

Bruce Kranz is a former Placer County Supervisor and City Manager of Colfax, CA.