In Arizona fake elector case, attorney Eastman pleads not guilty

PHOENIX — Attorney John Eastman pleaded not guilty Friday to conspiracy, fraud and forgery charges for his role in the effort to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in Arizona to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Eastman, who devised a strategy to persuade Congress not to certify the election, is the first person charged in Arizona’s fake elector case to be arraigned.

The former Orange County law school dean made a brief statement outside the courthouse, saying the charges against him should have never been filed.

“I had zero communications with the electors in Arizona [and] zero involvement in any of the election litigation in Arizona or legislative hearings. And I am confident that with the laws faithfully applied, I will be fully exonerated at the end of this process,” Eastman said. He declined to make further comment.

Arraignments are scheduled Tuesday for 12 other people charged in the case, including nine of the 11 Republicans who submitted a document to Congress falsely declaring that Trump had won Arizona.

The Arizona indictment said Eastman encouraged the GOP electors to cast their votes in December 2020, unsuccessfully pressured state lawmakers to change the election’s outcome in Arizona and told then-Vice President Mike Pence that he could reject Democratic electors in the counting of electoral votes in Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump was not charged in the Arizona case but was referred to as an unindicted co-conspirator.

Eastman served as dean of Chapman University’s law school from 2007 to 2010. He was a professor at the Orange County school until 2021, when he resigned amid outrage over his address at Trump’s Jan. 6 rally before the Capitol insurrection.

Charges have not yet been made public against Rudolph W. Giuliani, the former New York mayor and Trump-aligned attorney, but he was readily identifiable based on descriptions of the defendants in the indictment. No arraignment date has been scheduled for Giuliani.

Arizona authorities say they have been unable to serve Giuliani with the notice of the charges. In-person attempts have been made to serve Giuliani, but a doorman at his New York City apartment wouldn’t accept the document, according to Richie Taylor, a spokesperson for Democratic Arizona Atty. Gen. Kris Mayes, whose office is prosecuting the case. Taylor said efforts to reach Giuliani by phone also were unsuccessful.

Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is scheduled to be arraigned June 7.

Last year, Eastman was indicted on racketeering, conspiracy and other charges in a scheme to overturn the 2020 president election in Georgia. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges. Eastman also is named as an unindicted co-conspirator in the sprawling federal indictment filed in Washington against Trump for working to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

