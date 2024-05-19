Teachers criticize Newsom’s budget proposal, say it would ‘wreak havoc on funding for our schools’

By

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest teachers union on Friday turned up the pressure on Gov. Gavin Newsom, announcing a public campaign aimed at blocking part of his plan to balance the budget because they say it “would wreak havoc on funding for our schools.”

Photo by Anne Wernikoff for CalMatters

Newsom says his plan — a complex accounting maneuver — would shield public schools from $8.8 billion in immediate cuts. But California Teachers Association President David Goldberg said it would end up costing districts nearly $12 billion in the future.

Goldberg said the union, which represents 310,000 educators across the state, would launch advertisements on Monday to “raise awareness about this unconstitutional maneuver.” If that doesn’t work, he said a lawsuit could be next.

“We will not stand by and let this happen,” he said during a news conference. “When you have clear violations of the Constitution, often you go to legal remedies. So that is definitely one of the tools in our toolbox.”

The public opposition from teachers signals a turning point for Newsom, who until now had mostly avoided major fights with core constituencies during the state’s recent budget troubles. Newsom addressed last year’s shortfall by borrowing while deferring and delaying spending that preserved most major programs. But the deficit has only gotten bigger, squeezing Newsom — who is widely seen as a potential presidential candidate.

Last week, Newsom announced a budget deficit that, when including previous actions agreed to by his administration and the Legislature, is at least $45 billion. The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office says the deficit is actually $55 billion — mostly because of the cuts to public education spending that Newsom has not counted as part of the deficit.

Newsom defended his proposal last week, saying it was the best option for public schools because it would protect them from immediate spending cuts.

“I don’t want to see thousands and thousands of pink slips go out. I don’t want to see disruption in the system,” he said.

The issue is the voter-approved formula for how California pays for public schools, known as Proposition 98. The formula says schools will get a certain amount of money each year. California gave public schools $76 billion in the 2022-23 fiscal year because that’s what they thought the formula required. However, state tax collections that year ended up being 25% less than what the state had predicted.

The Newsom administration says that retroactively impacted the formula for public school funding. Now, they say the state was only required to give schools roughly $67 billion that year. It’s an $8.8 billion difference.

Newsom could ask for schools to give this money back. But they’ve already spent it. Returning $8.8 billion would likely lead to massive layoffs and other difficult cost-cutting measures throughout the state’s 1,019 school districts. Instead, Newsom wants to let the schools keep the money. But he wants the state to pretend the schools gave it back.

The state’s accountants would not immediately count that $8.8 billion in spending. Instead, they would spread this cost out over future budgets, starting in 2025-26. It’s the equivalent of the state giving itself a zero-interest loan.

