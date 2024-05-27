Remembering the fallen and how religion carried them through

By

‘Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends’

Memorial Day is a time of great reflection to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice to our nation, how religion played an integral role in their service, and our continued remembrance of their dedication to something greater than themselves.

Our republic was founded by men who believed that freedom meant being sovereign, with our first freedom including the ability to freely exercise our religious beliefs. While many are struck by the misconception that service members give up their constitutional rights when they wear the uniform, nothing could be further from the truth.

Despite the push for a secular nation, many fail to realize that religion and religious liberty have always played an essential role in society and culture, making them necessary ingredients for good governance and a strong military.

Perhaps no individual had a greater influence in incorporating religious exercise with military service than George Washington. Even while serving as a young colonel during the French and Indian War (1753-63), Washington recognized the importance of religious practice in the armed forces, repeatedly requesting chaplains for his troops to preserve “common decency in a camp.” When his superiors refused his requests, Washington periodically performed those religious duties: reading Scripture, offering prayers and conducting funeral services.

Shortly thereafter, John Adams, known as the “Father of the American Navy,” said, “I know not whether the commanders of our ships have given much attention to this subject of chaplains, but in my humble opinion, we shall be very unskillful politicians as well as bad Christians and unwise men if we neglect this important office in our infant Navy.”

Later, in 1942, President Franklin Roosevelt expressed his favorable view of religion’s importance in our military by vowing to “never fail to provide for the spiritual needs of our officers and men.” During World War II, he had Bibles printed and provided to troops in the field.

Over 70% of service members identify as religious, so Memorial Day is a time to recognize the importance of religious exercise to those who never took off the uniform. This is why memorials, such as the 100-year-old Peace Cross honoring 49 Bladensburg, Maryland-area men who gave their lives during World War I, are so important to Gold Star families and their communities.

Thankfully, in 2019, the Supreme Court allowed this 40-foot-tall cross to stand despite cries from the American Humanist Association to tear it down. Religious imagery is part of the history and tradition of our nation, and illegitimate use of the establishment clause is entirely inconsistent with the meaning our Founders intended.

In fact, military regulations require strict adherence to not only the free exercise clause of the First Amendment but also the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which provides every American with even greater protections for exercising their religious beliefs. The government can curtail religious exercise only if a “compelling interest” can be established. Without it, every American — including service members — can engage in freedom of religious expression.

This is precisely why, for decades, service members have enjoyed expressing their religious beliefs by wearing replica dog tags created by Shields of Strength. For over 25 years, Kenny Vaughan and his company have sold or donated over 4 million dog tags bearing military insignia and biblical Scripture.

When Army Capt. Russell Rippetoe became the first American casualty of Operation Iraqi Freedom, he was wearing a Shields dog tag. At his funeral in Arlington National Cemetery, President George W. Bush mentioned Capt. Rippetoe’s dog tag and read the Bible verse engraved on it.

