California 2026 Midterms: Key races to follow

The top-of-the-ticket race in California is for the next governor, as Democrat Xavier Becerra faces off against Republican Steve Hilton.

Becerra told ABC10 he wants to make housing more affordable so working families can buy homes and retire in California. His top priorities would be building more housing, protecting access to healthcare, and expanding education, including preschool programs.

Becerra represented Los Angeles in Congress for two decades before being appointed California attorney general in 2017. During that time, Becerra led several California lawsuits against President Donald Trump’s first administration and Republican states. Becerra was also the U.S. Health Secretary under President Joe Biden.

Hilton told ABC10 he’s running because California has become too expensive and hard for small businesses. His first-year priorities include lowering vehicle registration costs, gas prices, electric bills, and making people’s first $150,000 tax-free.

Hilton, a British American, served as senior adviser to former conservative U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron from 2010 to 2012 before moving to California, where he co-founded a Silicon Valley political crowdfunding platform.

Beyond the statewide races, several Congressional races are up for grabs as the voter-approved Proposition 50 lines could lead to several seats switching party affiliation.

Major Races

Governor: Xavier Becerra (D) vs. Steve Hilton (R)

Becerra and Hilton advanced to the general election after finishing in the top two of a heavily contested primary in June. A main ideological sticking point between them is how to navigate the state’s relationship with the Trump Administration.

Read more on the Governor’s Race here.

Lieutenant Governor: Fiona Ma (D) vs. Gloria Romero (R)

Ma and Romero are running to replace outgoing Eleni Kounalikis, who’s now seeking the State Treasurer seat.